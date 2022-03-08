 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OSU's Morgan Day named Big 12 co-Pitcher of the Week after 16 K outing

OSU vs. Stanford Game Two 012 (copy)

Morgan Day in Oklahoma State's second game vs. Stanford on March 4, 2022 at Cowgirl Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma. (DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/for the Tulsa World)

 Devin Lawrence Wilber

STILLWATER — On Sunday, Oklahoma State’s Morgan Day struck out more batters than any Cowgirls pitcher since 2007. On Tuesday, she was named the Big 12’s co-Pitcher of the Week following the dominant performance in the circle.

Day, the senior transfer from Illinois State, shared the weekly conference honors with Baylor freshman Kaci West, who tossed the first perfect game in program history last week. Texas freshman Katie Cimusz was named the league’s player of the week after slugging four home runs and seven RBI while hitting .429 during the week.

Day dazzled during her lone appearance of the week in OSU’s 4-0 win over DePaul Sunday morning at Cowgirl Stadium. She struck out 16 batters, allowed two hits and a walk across 7.0 scoreless innings as Day improved her record to 2-1 on the season. Her strikeout total finished two shy of a career-best and were the most by an OSU pitcher since Jessica Hoppock tied a school record with 17 on April 4, 2007.

Day carries a 3.59 ERA through eight appearances in her first season in Stillwater. Her 43 strikeouts rank ninth among Big 12 pitchers.

OSU Sports Writer

I cover Oklahoma State athletics for the Tulsa World. I have previously worked for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Emporia Gazette in Kansas and the Columbia Missourian. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2020 and am a native of Mamaroneck, NY.

