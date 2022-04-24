OSU's Miranda Elish dominates Longhorns for 6.2 innings, exits injured in 3-0 win

STILLWATER — Miranda Elish flashed power in the circle and at the plate against her former team Sunday, burning Texas and helping Oklahoma State secure a weekend series victory with a 3-0 win in Game 1 of a doubleheader at Cowgirl Stadium.

Then, one out away from her 11th complete game of the season, the Cowgirls’ right-hander exited with an apparent injury to her throwing arm.

Ellish reached for her right shoulder after her 86th pitch of the day sailed wildly to the backstop with two outs in the sixth inning. The fifth-year starter was removed from the game following a short conversation with trainers and coach Kenny Gajewski. In Elish’s place, fellow right-hander Kelly Maxwell entered to record the final out as OSU claimed its fifth Big 12 series of the season.

Elish’s exit came at the end of a dominant performance against the program she called home from 2019-20 before coming to Stillwater for the 2022 season.

She cruised after wiggling out of a third-inning, bases-loaded jam, retiring the final 13 Longhorns she faced. Over 6.2 scoreless innings, Elish struck out 10 and allowed two hits and a walk en route to her 12th win of the season.

And on the same day she mowed down one Texas batter after another, Elish got it done with a bat in her hands, too.

Katelynn Carwile drove in Chelsea Alexander for OSU’s opening run in the third and Elish followed with a two-run blast later in the inning, providing her own offensive support with her sixth home run of the season. Each of Elish’s six home runs this season have come in Big 12 play.

Right-hander Morgan Day (8-2) will take the mound for the Cowgirls in Game 2 Sunday. First pitch is set for 1:45 p.m.

