OSU's Mike Gundy named Big 12 Coach of the Year; six Cowboys named to All-Big 12 first team
  • Updated
Oklahoma State Cowboys head coach Mike Gundy takes to the field before a game against the Missouri State Bears on September 4, 2021 at Boone Pickens Stadium on the Campus of Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, OK.

 Michael Noble Jr., Tulsa World

Nov. 29, 2021 video. The Cowboys will face Baylor in the 2021 Big 12 championship at AT&T stadium. Video courtesy/OSU Athletics

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy was named the Big 12 Conference Coach of the Year Thursday morning, among 13 Cowboys to earn end of season league honors as voted by the league's coaches.

Utah State transfer rusher Jaylen Warren was named conference newcomer of the year, while defensive end Collin Oliver earned defensive freshman of the year honors.

Spencer Sanders was named the All-Big 12 first team quarterback, joined by left guard Josh Sills, defensive end Brock Martin, linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse and safety Kolby Harvell-Peel on the first-team. Second-team honors went to Oilver, wide receivers Tay Martin and Brennan Presley and cornerback Christian Holmes. 

Iowa State's Breece Hall was named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year. Baylor defensive back Jalen Pitre beat out Rodriguez as the defensive player of the year, and was joined by Bears teammates Siaki Ika (defensive newcomer) and Trestan Ebner (special teams) on the awards slate. 

Gundy's honor marks the second time in his 17 seasons in charge that OSU's head coach has been voted coach of the year. He first won the award in 2010.

Gundy's Cowboys opened 6-0 and went 8-1 in the Big 12 in 2021, closing conference play last Saturday with their first Bedlam win over Oklahoma since 2014. A win in Saturday's Big 12 title bout with Baylor would mark OSU's second Big 12 Championship under Gundy's leadership and the second 12-win season in program history.

Warren, who leads OSU with 1,134 yards and 11 touchdowns in his debut season, is the ninth Cowboys to earn Big 12 Newcomer of the Year honors. Oliver, the pass rusher from Edmond Santa Fe, enters Saturday with 8.5 sacks on the year, 0.5 sacks shy of the program's freshman sack record set by Rodney Harding in 1981.

He's the first OSU player to earn a freshman player of the year award since Sanders in 2019.

Sanders joins Brandon Weeden as the only other OSU quarterback to earn first-team honors in program history. Sills, an honoree in 2020, becomes fourth OSU offensive lineman to make the first-team in multiple season, joining Russell Okung, Levy Adcock and Marcus Keyes.

The fifth-ranked Cowboys meet No. 9 Baylor in the Big 12 Championship at 11 a.m. Saturday at Arlington, Texas' AT&T Stadium.

2021 First Team All-Big 12

Offense

QB – Spencer Sanders, Oklahoma State

RB – Breece Hall, Iowa State

RB – Bijan Robinson, Texas

FB – Jeremiah Hall, Oklahoma

FB – Jared Rus, Iowa State

WR – Xavier Hutchinson, Iowa State

WR – Quentin Johnston, TCU

WR – Xavier Worthy, Texas

TE – Charlie Kolar, Iowa State

OL – Connor Galvin, Baylor

OL – Trevor Downing, Iowa State

OL – Cooper Beebe, Kansas State

OL – Josh Sills, Oklahoma State

OL – Derek Kerstetter, Texas

PK – Jonathan Garlbay, Texas Tech

KR/PR – Trestan Ebner, Baylor

KR/PR – Malik Knowles, Kansas State 

Defense

DL – Will McDonald IV, Iowa State

DL – Eyioma Uwazurike, Iowa State

DL – Felix Anudike, Kansas State

DL – Brock Martin, Oklahoma State

DL – Dante Stills, West Virginia

LB – Terrel Bernard, Baylor

LB – Mike Rose, Iowa State

LB – Malcolm Rodriguez, Oklahoma State

DB – Jalen Pitre, Baylor

DB – Russ Yeast, Kansas State

DB – Jarrick Bernard-Converse, Oklahoma State

DB – Kolby Harvell-Peel, Oklahoma State

DB – Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, TCU

P – Michael Turk, Oklahoma

P – Cameron Dicker, Texas 

2021 Second Team All-Big 12

Offense

QB – Brock Purdy, Iowa State

RB – Abram Smith, Baylor

RB – Deuce Vaughn, Kansas State

FB – Jax Dineen, Kansas State

WR – Tyquan Thornton, Baylor

WR – Tay Martin, Oklahoma State

WR – Erik Ezukanma, Texas Tech

TE – Chase Allen, Iowa State

OL – Colin Newell, Iowa State

OL – Marquis Hayes, Oklahoma

OL – Steve Avila, TCU

OL – Dawson Deaton, Texas Tech

OL – Zach Frazier, West Virginia

PK – Gabe Brkic, Oklahoma

KR/PR – Brennan Presley, Oklahoma State

KR/PR – Derius Davis, TCU 

Defense

DL – Siaki Ika, Baylor

DL – Kyron Johnson, Kansas

DL – Isaiah Thomas, Oklahoma

DL – Perrion Winfrey, Oklahoma

DL – Collin Oliver, Oklahoma State

DL – Ochaun Mathis, TCU

LB – Brian Asamoah, Oklahoma

LB – Nik Bonitto, Oklahoma

LB – Colin Schooler, Texas Tech

DB – Isheem Young, Iowa State

DB – Kenny Logan Jr., Kansas

DB – Delarrin Turner-Yell, Oklahoma

DB – Christian Holmes, Oklahoma State

DB – DaMarcus Fields, Texas Tech

P – Austin McNamara, Texas Tech

Honorable mention

Baylor: Gerry Bohanon (QB), Dillon Doyle (LB), TJ Franklin (DL), Jacob Gall (OL), Siaki Ika (DL), Cole Maxwell (DL), Christian Morgan, (DB), Xavier Newman-Johnson (OL), Ben Sims (TE), Abram Smith (RB), R.J. Sneed (WR), JT Woods (DB)

Iowa State: Trevor Downing (OL), Greg Eisworth II (DB), Beau Freyler (DB), Jake Hummel (LB), Anthony Johnson (DB), Will McDonald (DE), Andrew Mevis (PK), Zach Petersen (DL), Darrell Simmons (OL)

Kansas: Earl Bostick Jr. (OL), Kwamie Lassiter II (WR), Kenny Logan Jr. (S), Devin Neal (RB), Mike Novitsky (OL), Rich Miller (LB)

K-State: Felix Anudike-Uzomah (DE), Cooper Beebe (OL), Julius Brents (DB), Cody Fletcher (LB), Daniel Green (LB), Eli Huggins (DL), Noah Johnson (OL), Malik Knowles (WR), Nate Matlack (DE), Jahron McPherson (DB), Josh Rivas (OL), Reggie Stubblefield (DB), Deuce Vaughn (RB), Russ Yeast (DB), Ty Zentner (P)

Oklahoma: Gabe Brkic (PK), Pat Fields (DB), Key Lawrence (DB), Marvin Mims (WR), Chris Murray (OL), Tyrese Robinson (OL), Drake Stoops (WR), Danny Stutsman (DFoY), Caleb Williams (QB), Michael Woods II (WR)

Oklahoma State: Tanner Brown (PK), Logan Carter (FB), Braden Cassity (TE), Danny Godlevske (OL), Blaine Green (WR), Devin Harper (LB), Tom Hutton (P), Tyler Lacy (DL), Brock Martin (DL), Malcolm Rodriguez (LB), Josh Sills (OL), Jason Taylor II (DB), Jaylen Warren (RB), Hunter Woodard (OL)

TCU: Taye Barber (WR), Derius Davis (WR), Obinna Eze (OT), TreVius Hodges-Tomlinson (CB), Dylan Horton (DL), Quentin Johnston (WR)

Texas: Cade Brewer (TE), Luke Brockermeyer (LB), Keondre Coburn (DL), Anthony Cook (DB), Cameron Dicker (PK), B.J. Foster (DB), Byron Murphy II (DL), Ovie Oghoufo (DE), Moro Ojomo (DL), DeMarvion Overshown (LB), Bijan Robinson (RB), Keilan Robinson (RB)

Texas Tech: Josh Burger (OL), Dawson Deaton (OL), Jonathan Garibay (PK), Kaylon Geiger (WR), Jaylon Hutchings (DL), Riko Jeffers (LB), Travis Koontz (TE), Reggie Pearson Jr. (DB), T.J. Storment (OL), Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (DB), Rayshad Williams (DB), Tyree Wilson (DL)

West Virginia: Alonzo Addae (DB), Leddie Brown (RB), Josh Chandler-Semedo (LB), Zach Frazier (OL), Bryce Ford-Wheaton (WR), James Gmiter (OL), Casey Legg (PK), Sean Mahone (DB), Akheem Mesidor (DL), Wyatt Milum (OL), Dante Stills (DL), Tyler Sumpter (P), Winston Wright Jr. (KR/PR, WR)

Individual Big 12 awards

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR – Breece Hall, Iowa State, RB, Jr.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR  – Jalen Pitre, Baylor, DB, Sr.

OFFENSIVE NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR  – Jaylen Warren, Oklahoma State, RB, Sr.

DEFENSIVE NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR  – Siaki Ika, Baylor, DL, So.

OFFENSIVE FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR  – Xavier Worthy, Texas, WR

DEFENSIVE FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR – Collin Oliver, Oklahoma State, DE #

SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE YEAR – Trestan Ebner, Baylor, Sr.

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN OF THE YEAR – Connor Galvin, Baylor, Sr.

CO-DEFENSIVE LINEMEN OF THE YEAR – Will McDonald IV, Iowa State, Jr., Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Kansas State, So.

CHUCK NEINAS COACH OF THE YEAR – Mike Gundy, Oklahoma State (17th year)

# Denotes unanimous choice

eli.lederman@tulsaworld.com

OSU Sports Writer

I cover Oklahoma State athletics for the Tulsa World. I have previously worked for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Emporia Gazette in Kansas and the Columbia Missourian. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2020 and am a native of Mamaroneck, NY.

