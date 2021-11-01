OSU's Mike Gundy calls Gary Patterson’s TCU departure 'a shocker'

"When they texted me last night I was kind of shocked,” Gundy said Monday. “That was a shocker to me.”
TCU and its winningest coach in program history parted ways Sunday following Saturday’s 31-12 loss at Kansas State. The defeat dropped the Horned Frogs to 3-5 and TCU sits 1-4 in Big 12 play this fall.
In a statement, TCU said the school asked Patterson to remain with the program for the remainder of the season, but the 61-year old coach declined. Special assistant Jerry Kill will lead the Horned Frogs, who visit OSU on Nov. 13, through their final four regular season games.
Patterson’s midseason exit comes one week after Texas Tech fired coach Matt Wells eight games into his third season in Lubbock. Both moves caught Gundy by surprise.
"I have not talked to Matt and obviously I haven't talked with Gary. At some point. I will,” Gundy said. “We never know what goes on in the walls of some people's houses, other people's homes. But I was surprised.”
“I don’t know what all is going on. I know that forever coaches pretty much lived on the hot seat and then the last four to six years it's kind of changed. People were kind of hanging with people longer. And then obviously there was some quick turnaround this year with some of the things that are going on across the country.”
With Patterson out at TCU, Gundy is now the nation’s third-longest tenured coach behind Iowa’s Kirk Ferentz and Utah’s Kyle Whittingham, and holds singular seniority in the Big 12 by some margin.
In addition to the openings at Texas Tech and TCU, the league is home to three first-year head coaches in 2021 in Texas’ Steve Sarkisian, Baylor’s Dave Aranda and Kansas’ Lance Leipold, with six of the Big 12’s 10 coaches hired in 2019 or later.
Iowa State’s Matt Campbell, who took over the Cyclones in 2016, stands as the conference’s second-longest turned coach behind Gundy, who has held his post since 2005.
"It is kind of unusual,” Gundy said. “It's no different than now recruiting when I'm recruiting kids of players I've coached. It's unusual."
