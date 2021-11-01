OSU's Mike Gundy calls Gary Patterson’s TCU departure 'a shocker'

“I don’t know what all is going on. I know that forever coaches pretty much lived on the hot seat and then the last four to six years it's kind of changed. People were kind of hanging with people longer. And then obviously there was some quick turnaround this year with some of the things that are going on across the country.”

With Patterson out at TCU, Gundy is now the nation’s third-longest tenured coach behind Iowa’s Kirk Ferentz and Utah’s Kyle Whittingham, and holds singular seniority in the Big 12 by some margin.

In addition to the openings at Texas Tech and TCU, the league is home to three first-year head coaches in 2021 in Texas’ Steve Sarkisian, Baylor’s Dave Aranda and Kansas’ Lance Leipold, with six of the Big 12’s 10 coaches hired in 2019 or later.

Iowa State’s Matt Campbell, who took over the Cyclones in 2016, stands as the conference’s second-longest turned coach behind Gundy, who has held his post since 2005.

"It is kind of unusual,” Gundy said. “It's no different than now recruiting when I'm recruiting kids of players I've coached. It's unusual."

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.