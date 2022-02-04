OSU's McLean enters 2022 draft-eligible, solely focused on baseball

STILLWATER — Nolan McLean has been playing baseball for the past 17 years.
“Since I could walk pretty much” he said during a Zoom media session Friday.
But Oklahoma State’s utility man, who split time with the Cowboys football program in 2020, has never zeroed in quite as singularly on baseball — or any one sport — as he has during his sophomore year in Stillwater.
“I’m going to miss football for the rest of my life,” McLean said. “Just because it’s something I’ve played for so long. It’s kind of like breaking up with a girlfriend you’ve dated for 15 years. It’s tough.
“But my full focus is baseball now.”
McLean’s second season with the program is a big one, for both the Cowboys and the 6-foot-3 hitter from Willow Springs, North Carolina.
McLean slugged eight home runs and hit .263 as a freshman last spring, flashing his power across 39 starts before a back injury sidelined him in Big 12 play. In 2022, OSU has aims on contending in the Big 12 once again and eyes on a trip to the College World Series, aspirations that hinge in part on McLean’s success at the plate.
“He’s a talented player,” coach Josh Holliday said. “When he gets on a streak he can carry you. And he’s got a lot of presence about him. He’s a confident player. He’s strong. He likes the big stage.”
McLean has plenty to gain this spring, too. A draft-eligible sophomore, he’ll play with professional scouts watching in 2022. It’s why McLean gave up football in 2021 ahead of the most important season of his baseball career.
“This being a year where professional baseball is going to spend a lot of time evaluating him, we just had a very honest conversation about how important it may be for him to continue to put the time in this past fall to get his baseball skills where they can get prior to this opportunity to go through the draft process,” Holliday said.
While OSU’s football team stormed to a 12-2 record and a Fiesta Bowl win, McLean spent his fall training with the baseball program. Among his objectives?
“I think the main thing for me is finding a position,” McLean said.
McLean featured on the right side of the infield at first and second base, in right field and pitched twice as a freshman, but the bulk of his starts came as the Cowboys’ designated hitter last spring. Year 2 is as much about improving his defense as it is showing off more of his ability at the plate.
In 2022, Holliday expects him to feature at third base and in the corner outfield spots.
“That was kind of the plan all along was to have the first fall we’ve had with him to develop him and his skillset defensively,” Holiday said. “He’s made good strides at 3B, and he’s also very comfortable in the outfield.”
With two appearances on the mound under his belt, McLean remains in a “two-way player development program”, Holliday said Friday, and he remains an option for the Cowboys out of the bullpen this spring.
Both OSU and McLean, though, are focused on his development in the field and on keeping the big-hitting sophomore healthy in 2022. Injury kept him out of 18 games in the latter half of the 2021 season, and while McLean admits he has struggled to limit his training with the free time afforded away from football, he’s become mindful of his workload.
“I always want to do more and more and more, even if my body doesn't want to,” McLean said. “I think the main thing for me is being smart with my body and listening to it. I mean, I'm fully healthy now. So hopefully I can stay healthy through the whole season and we'll have a great year."
With football now in his rearview, McLean is poised for even more in the Cowboys’ lineup this spring, beginning with OSU’s trip to Vanderbilt on Feb. 18.
“I’m not going to look back to the past anymore and just kind of get all my effort into it,” he said.