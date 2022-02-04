OSU's McLean enters 2022 draft-eligible, solely focused on baseball

McLean has plenty to gain this spring, too. A draft-eligible sophomore, he’ll play with professional scouts watching in 2022. It’s why McLean gave up football in 2021 ahead of the most important season of his baseball career.

“This being a year where professional baseball is going to spend a lot of time evaluating him, we just had a very honest conversation about how important it may be for him to continue to put the time in this past fall to get his baseball skills where they can get prior to this opportunity to go through the draft process,” Holliday said.

While OSU’s football team stormed to a 12-2 record and a Fiesta Bowl win, McLean spent his fall training with the baseball program. Among his objectives?

“I think the main thing for me is finding a position,” McLean said.

McLean featured on the right side of the infield at first and second base, in right field and pitched twice as a freshman, but the bulk of his starts came as the Cowboys’ designated hitter last spring. Year 2 is as much about improving his defense as it is showing off more of his ability at the plate.

In 2022, Holliday expects him to feature at third base and in the corner outfield spots.