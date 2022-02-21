 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OSU's Martin named Big 12 Pitcher of the Week
  • Updated
Oklahoma State’s Trevor Martin is the Big 12 Pitcher of the Week for week one of the 2022 season.

A sophomore right-hander, Martin recorded a win and a save to help lead the Cowboys to a series win at top-ranked Vanderbilt.

On Saturday, Martin struck out three batters in the ninth inning to seal a 4-3 win, OSU’s first of the season, and earn a save.

In Sunday’s series-clinching game, Martin entered the game with the bases loaded and one out and OSU leading 5-4. Following a sacrifice fly that tied the score, he struck out the next batter to end the eighth inning.

After the Cowboys took a two-run lead in the top of the ninth, Martin retired the side in order in the bottom of the inning, striking out the final two batters to secure the victory.

Overall, Martin posted six strikeouts in 2 2/3 innings and did not allow a hit.

