OSU's Keylan Boone transferring; twin Kalib plans to stay

After three seasons in the Oklahoma State basketball program, Keylan Boone is transferring.

Boone, a 6-foot-8 reserve, announced the decision on social media. He is expected to enter the transfer portal as early as Monday afternoon.

"As hard as this is, my time at Oklahoma State has come to an end," Boone posted. "To the fans here, I truly love you guys the most. You have stood by us through all the highs and lows.

"I want to thank all the coaches here that have helped me grew as a basketball player and even more as a person. Lastly I want to thank my family for always being behind me and my decisions."

His brother, Kalib, is believed to have decided to stay at OSU.

The twins, who went 77-8 at Memorial High School and won three state championships, have never played on different teams or even spent a day apart.

Out of high school, they were recruited by schools across the country and their offers included Tulsa and Oral Roberts.

Keylan Boone averaged 4.4 points and 3.3 rebounds in his Cowboy career. His average was six points this past season, which he played 18 minutes per game.

He will have two seasons of eligibility remaining including the additional year granted as a result of COVID-19.

