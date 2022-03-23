 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OSU's Kalib Boone says he is 'here to stay'

Kansas St Oklahoma St Basketball

Oklahoma State forward Kalib Boone (22) dunks the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Stillwater, Okla. Oklahoma State defeated Kansas State 82-79 in overtime. (AP Photo/Brody Schmidt)

 Brody Schmidt

Two days after his brother announced his departure, Kalib Boone confirmed he plans to remain at Oklahoma State.

Boone, who averaged 5.8 points this season, posted he is "here to stay" on social media Wednesday afternoon.

Twin Keylan entered the transfer portal Monday. He will have two seasons of eligibility remaining including the additional year extended as a result of COVID-19.

The brothers went 77-8 at Memorial High School, where they won three state championships, and have never played on different teams.

