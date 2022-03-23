OSU's Kalib Boone says he is 'here to stay'

Two days after his brother announced his departure, Kalib Boone confirmed he plans to remain at Oklahoma State.
Boone, who averaged 5.8 points this season, posted he is "here to stay" on social media Wednesday afternoon.
Twin Keylan entered the transfer portal Monday. He will have two seasons of eligibility remaining including the additional year extended as a result of COVID-19.
Committed 🔶🔶‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/BfPieyIhdq— Kalib Boone (@kalibboone32) April 16, 2018
The brothers went 77-8 at Memorial High School, where they won three state championships, and have never played on different teams.
Kelly Hines
Sports Writer
I have covered college football and college basketball for the Tulsa World since 2012. I spend my spare time as an animal rescue volunteer, focusing on spaying and neutering community cats in the Tulsa area. Phone: 918-581-8452
