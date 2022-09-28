OSU's Kalib Boone adjusting to playing without his twin brother

STILLWATER — Kalib Boone is playing basketball without his twin brother for the first time, and he has some unanswered questions.

“Is it still going to say ‘Ka. Boone’ on my jersey … or is it just going to say ‘Boone’?” he asked during an interview session this week. “I’m not used to that. … That’s one of my biggest concerns. I need an answer for that.”

The Boones were a tandem force that propelled Memorial High School to three state championships, and they landed at Oklahoma State together, weathering the transition to college basketball and becoming productive role players.

Ahead of their senior seasons, Keylan Boone craved a different experience and opted to transfer. He could have played close to home but instead chose to attend Pacific, a California school that plays in the West Coast Conference.

“The first time I told Kalib about (the possibility of a transfer), he was supportive,” Keylan Boone told the Tulsa World in March. “Everybody knows we’re twins. That’s been the (storyline) forever, but a transfer is the best route for me, just like staying at OSU is the best route for K.B.

“It’s going to be a little off, yeah. It’s going to be different, but it’s part of growing up and maturing. There’s a lot of room to mature. This will help me evolve. Instead of needing K.B., I’ll miss him. He’ll do his thing and I’ll do mine.”

Kalib Boone relied on his teammates to get through his brother’s departure but has since embraced the opportunity to be his own person.

“I’ve been the big brother for 21 years,” he said. “I’ve never truly had a moment to not worry about Keylan … and just focus on me. It was weird at first, but now it’s healthy. I feel great.”

A 6-foot-9 forward who has gotten his weight up to 210 pounds, Kalib Boone is looking to make a bigger impact after a season in which he averaged 5.8 points and 11 minutes off the bench. Aiding that cause is a recently introduced option to move him to the four.

“It’s been fun learning that spot,” he said. “My whole life I’ve been playing the five, so I never really got to be on the perimeter — until my senior year of college.”

Boone’s versatility allows OSU to go bigger with its lineup. The Cowboys, who started preseason practice this week, also have 7-footer Moussa Cisse, the reigning Big 12 defensive player of the year who led the league in blocks ahead of Boone, in addition to 6-9 forward Tyreek Smith.

“We’re not as long on the perimeter as we have been in the past,” coach Mike Boynton said. “We’ll have to look a little bit different in terms of being able to still be competitive on the glass. From a positive standpoint, it gives us the two best shot-blockers in the Big 12 on the court at the same time.”