OSU's Jin and Stark remain in contention at U.S. Amateur

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State golfers Bo Jin and Brian Stark each advanced from the opening match play round at the U.S. Amateur Thursday morning and hung in contention to progress into the Round of 16 at Oakmont Country Club before weather suspended the competition in the early evening.

Play is set to resume Friday morning.

In a continuation of Wednesday's opening match play round — also impacted by weather — Jin emerged from a tight battle with Louisiana Tech's Sam Murphy with a par on the 18th hole to advance to the Round of 32. He stood level with Clemson's Jacob Bridgeman through 17 holes in the ensuing round when play was stopped Thursday.

Stark resumed his match Thursday morning, as well, and survived a late charge from Vanderbilt signee Gordon Sargent to advance with a 1-up finish. Entering play Friday, Stark is 1-up on Georgia's Trent Phillips.

Fellow Cowboy Aman Gupta was eliminated in the Round of 64 in the morning, falling to Boise State's Hugo Townsend down five with four to play.

Match play will be broadcast across Peacock, the Golf Channel and NBC. Here’s the schedule (all times CST):

• Fri.—10 a.m. (Peacock), 11 a.m. (Golf Channel)