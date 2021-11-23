OSU's Jim Knowles named semifinalist for top assistant award

Oklahoma State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles was announced Tuesday as a semifinalist for the 2021 Frank Broyles Award, given annually to the nation’s top assistant coach in college football.

The Cowboys fourth-year coordinator is one of 15 assistants across the country who made the latest cut for the award from a group of 59 nominees. Other semi-finalists include offensive coordinators Jeff Grimes (Baylor) and Jeff Lebby (Ole Miss)( and defensive coordinators Dan Lanning (Georgia), Doug Belk (Houston) and Jim Leonhard (Wisconsin).

The winner of the 2021 Broyles Award will be announced on or before Dec. 7 in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Knowles is leading the Big 12’s top defense in his fourth season with the Cowboys in 2021. Nationally, OSU ranks third in total defense (267.8 yards per game), second in scoring defense (14.9 points per game), and the Cowboys lead the nation in sacks (41) and third-down defense.

On the power of Knowles and his veteran defense, OSU enters Bedlam on Saturday with its place in the Dec. 4 Big 12 title game already clinched.