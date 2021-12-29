OSU's Jaylen Warren left a mark in his lone season in Stillwater

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — When Oklahoma State’s Sunday workouts became optional in the early weeks of October, left guard Josh Sills took notice of who showed up for the day-after-game lifting sessions. He paid attention to which teammates didn’t make it, too.
About the same time, Jaylen Warren was emerging as OSU’s breakout star of 2021 and carrying the ball as often as any running back in the nation. While the Utah State transfer shouldered the Cowboys to a 6-0 start, OSU handed off to Warren 148 times, more carries than in any season of his Division I football career. He eclipsed 30 attempts on three occasions over that span.
On Saturdays, Warren was punishing opposing defenders with his bruising, downhill rushing style and taking hit after hit to his 5-foot-8 frame Yet every Sunday, Sills could count on finding OSU’s leading rusher in the weight room, ready to workout.
“I don't think he missed one there towards the end (of the season) until he got beat up,” Sills said Wednesday. “I think a lot of guys really took attention to that. Just his willingness. He never quits.”
As ninth-ranked OSU winds down its Fiesta Bowl preparation, the Cowboys’ hardworking 1,134-yard rusher has returned to the backfield. Warren said Wednesday he is back to “100%” after an ankle injury kept him out of the Dec. 4 Big 12 Championship game.
Healthy once again, Warren will suit up Saturday for the final game of his college career against No. 5 Notre Dame, capping off a season in which the once unheralded transfer addition turned star left an impression in his short time in Stillwater.
“What you see in the stands is how he is in practice, too,” offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn said. “Every single snap, he is going to hit somebody right in the teeth. Our kids love it, and that's what football is all about.”
Like the expectations surrounding Warren’s arrival to OSU in 2021, his early days with the Cowboys were unassuming. Teammates described him as quiet and shy. It took until spring camp for Warren to come out of his shell; even then he was muted.
When LD Brown — the running back Warren was brought in to replace — opted to return for a redshirt senior season, the scope of Warren’s role in a packed running backs room became murky. He was unfazed.
“It didn’t really make me discouraged,” Warren said. “... I just put my head down and worked.”
Warren’s work is what teammates noticed. Sills, a former transfer, saw him in the gym on Sundays. Warren's ability to pick up the Cowboys' offense wowed wide received Tay Martin. Everyone saw how hard Warren went in practice.
Never a vocal leader, Warren led by example and raised the bar.
“He holds himself to a higher standard which, in turn, people around him have held themselves to a higher standard — or held themselves to an equivalent standard that he's held himself to,” Sills said. “I think it's really helped all of us kind of grow, and it's just brought a new mindset into the team on the offensive side.”
As Warren’s work elevated his teammates, his role in OSU’s offense ballooned.
He carried 32 times for 218 yards and two scores in his coming-out party at Boise State, kicking off a five-game run of 100-plus yard performances. And Warren’s impact on the Cowboys — and the importance of his presence against Notre Dame — was perhaps most evident in the Big 12 Championship, where OSU’s offense sputtered with its leading rusher watching from the sidelines.
In return for Warren's impact on a number of fellow Cowboys, the transfer rusher forged a bond with those same teammates. He said Wednesday those connections worked into his decision to play in the bowl game rather than opting out like his Notre Dame counterpart Kyren Williams.
“I would play with these boys if we had five more games," Warren said. “I just like playing with them. The brotherhood we've created kind of sticks out for me. And I'm willing to do whatever it takes to keep playing with them.
“Like this last week of practice has kind of been saddening, knowing it's my last week of practice with them.”
Warren was the last Cowboy to speak on Wednesday’s Zoom press conference. His time at the podium was preceded by an avalanche of praise heaped by Dunn and Warren’s teammates, speaking of the running back who made a mark during his lone season in Stillwater.
Asked if he has had time to reflect on the magnitude of the unlikely season he’ll complete Saturday, Warren said he gets constant reminders, most often from his father Derrick.
“I guess sometimes people see my success bigger, especially this season, bigger than how I see it,” Warren said. “So when people bring that up to me, I'm like, yeah, it's actually pretty cool me coming in and doing that.”