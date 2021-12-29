OSU's Jaylen Warren left a mark in his lone season in Stillwater

Never a vocal leader, Warren led by example and raised the bar.

“He holds himself to a higher standard which, in turn, people around him have held themselves to a higher standard — or held themselves to an equivalent standard that he's held himself to,” Sills said. “I think it's really helped all of us kind of grow, and it's just brought a new mindset into the team on the offensive side.”

As Warren’s work elevated his teammates, his role in OSU’s offense ballooned.

He carried 32 times for 218 yards and two scores in his coming-out party at Boise State, kicking off a five-game run of 100-plus yard performances. And Warren’s impact on the Cowboys — and the importance of his presence against Notre Dame — was perhaps most evident in the Big 12 Championship, where OSU’s offense sputtered with its leading rusher watching from the sidelines.

In return for Warren's impact on a number of fellow Cowboys, the transfer rusher forged a bond with those same teammates. He said Wednesday those connections worked into his decision to play in the bowl game rather than opting out like his Notre Dame counterpart Kyren Williams.