OSU's Hinson-Tolchard named Big 12 golfer of the year

Oklahoma State women’s golf’s Maddison Hinson-Tolchard was named the 2021-22 Big 12 Women's Golf Player of the Year, the conference announced on Friday. In addition, Hinson-Tolchard and OSU teammate Lianna Bailey were named to the All-Big 12 Team.

The awards were selected by the conference's head coaches.

Hinson-Tolchard won two tournaments this year and finished inside the top-20 of the leaderboard 10 times and inside the top-25 at 12 events. A sophomore, she appeared in 13 tournaments for the Cowgirls and in her 37 rounds of golf, she carded a 71.65 average score.

The 2022 Stillwater NCAA Regional individual champion was named a second-team All-American for the season and advanced to the final round of stroke play at the NCAA Championships where she finished tied for 31st.

She finished the year with nine rounds in the 60s, including a season-low 66 in the second round of the Mountain View Collegiate in March. Hinson-Tolchard is the second consecutive Cowgirl to be voted Big 12 Player of the Year after Maja Stark won in 2021.

For Bailey, she closed out her collegiate career with 11 tournament appearances this season. In 32 rounds, she averaged a 73.25 and was 1.53 versus par. She finished inside the top-20 six times, including winning the Big 12 Tournament.

The All-Big 12 Women's Golf Team was formulated by an average of the season's final rankings of Golfstat and Golfweek following the NCAA Championship. The 10 golfers with the highest average of rankings were selected to the team along with Bailey, the medalist of the 2022 Big 12 Women's Golf Championship.