OSU's Gundy deflects link to interest in Florida coaching opening in November

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy responded on Monday to a report that indicated the 17th-year coach expressed interest in the University of Florida head coaching job through a representative ahead of the Cowboys’ 37-33 Bedlam win last month.

"One thing is I never answer to Twitter,” Gundy said Monday afternoon. “Two: I'm unaware of any email. And three: I don't have an agent."

Gundy’s response stemmed from a Sunday report from Warner Media’s Andy Wittry, which included an email sent to Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin from an agent claiming to represent Gundy and his interest in the Gators’ top job before OSU’s win over Oklahoma on Nov. 27. Florida fired former head coach Dan Mullen on Nov. 21.

Wittry confirmed to the Tulsa World Monday that the email was obtained through a public records request.

“My name is Devin Bonik and I represent Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy,” the email to Stricklin read. “I’m reaching out to let you know Mike is very interested in the head coaching vacancy at the University of Florida.