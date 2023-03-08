Oklahoma State is anxious to celebrate in a victorious locker room once again.

The Cowgirls carry a three-game losing streak into Friday’s 11 a.m. contest against West Virginia in a Big 12 Tournament quarterfinal game at Kansas City’s Municipal Auditorium.

OSU (20-10) is expected to be a lock for the NCAA Tournament but doesn’t want to limp into March Madness with four straight defeats. Putting together some wins – and confidence – would go a long way at the Big 12 event.

“We’ve been talking these last couple of days,” OSU coach Jacie Hoyt said. “We don’t just want to go to Kansas City and walk through the door. We need to bust the door down.

“That’s the mindset and attitude that we’re coming with. And this team is so fun because they’re so bought-In and so motivated … we want to get that momentum. We’re also just sick of losing. We want to get that taste of winning again.”

Oklahoma State’s three losses – at Kansas (66-57), at West Virginia (71-67) and against Oklahoma (80-71) – have been teaching moments, Hoyt said.

“We really try and embody a growth mindset in everything that we do, whether it’s good or bad,” Hoyt said. “We’ve learned a lot throughout this three-game losing streak because we haven’t ever had to go through that yet. This is our first time and we’re learning things about ourselves that we didn’t really know.

“But I can’t imagine coaching a team that’s more motivated to fix it to get it right and hungrier to get back after it.”

The Cowgirls earned the fourth seed in the 10-school tournament. They will face No. 5 West Virginia, which has won three straight games including an impressive 63-52 win at Baylor.

OSU and West Virginia split the regular-season series. OSU captured a 76-65 victory in Stillwater.

The Mountaineers (19-10) are on the bubble for the NCAA Tournament, which gives extra motivation.

“We feel like we’re playing for our lives. And although it’s not true, it’s just that is how we feel inside,” Hoyt said. “Because we’re hungry to get back to winning and just being us.”

The Oklahoma State-West Virginia survivor will play a Saturday semifinal game at noon against either No. 1 Texas, No. 8 Texas Tech or No. 9 Kansas State.