OSU's Gfeller named Big 12 Wrestler of the Week

Oklahoma State's Kaden Gfeller was named the Big 12 Wrestler of the Week on Tuesday by the league’s coaches after he defeated Oklahoma’s Dom Demas on Sunday night in Norman.

In the first bout of the Bedlam dual, Gfeller set the tone early when he took on the OU All-American, who was ranked sixth at 141 pounds coming into the match. With the score tied at 2-2 going into the third period, Gfeller outscored Demas 7-1 in the final period to win a 9-3 decision and give OSU the early lead.