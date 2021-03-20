OSU's Ferrari wins NCAA wrestling title; Fix falls in finals

Oklahoma State true freshman AJ Ferrari claimed the national title at 197 pounds Saturday night at the NCAA Championships in St. Louis.

Ferrari defeated Nino Bonaccorsi of Pittsburgh, 6-4, to become the 143rd individual national champion in OSU history.

Ferrari struck first with a takedown less than a minute into the first period. Two escapes for Bonaccorsi were the only points he scored as Ferrari added an escape and riding time point to seal the victory.

"He's a young guy who has a lot of spirit about himself and he just won an NCAA championship," head coach John Smith said in a media release. "He talks a big game and he shows a big game."

With his victory, Ferrari joins elite company at OSU with Richard Hutton in 1947 and Pat Smith in 1990 as the only true freshmen to win national titles. He is the first national champion for the Cowboys since 2017 when Dean Heil won the 141-pound title. Ferrari finished the season with a 20-1 record.

Sand Springs' Daton Fix came up short in the title match at 133 pounds, losing to Roman Bravo-Young of Penn State, 4-2, in overtime.