OSU's Ferrari wins NCAA wrestling title; Fix falls in finals

Oklahoma State true freshman AJ Ferrari claimed the national title at 197 pounds Saturday night at the NCAA Championships in St. Louis.
Ferrari defeated Nino Bonaccorsi of Pittsburgh, 6-4, to become the 143rd individual national champion in OSU history.
Ferrari struck first with a takedown less than a minute into the first period. Two escapes for Bonaccorsi were the only points he scored as Ferrari added an escape and riding time point to seal the victory.
"He's a young guy who has a lot of spirit about himself and he just won an NCAA championship," head coach John Smith said in a media release. "He talks a big game and he shows a big game."
With his victory, Ferrari joins elite company at OSU with Richard Hutton in 1947 and Pat Smith in 1990 as the only true freshmen to win national titles. He is the first national champion for the Cowboys since 2017 when Dean Heil won the 141-pound title. Ferrari finished the season with a 20-1 record.
Sand Springs' Daton Fix came up short in the title match at 133 pounds, losing to Roman Bravo-Young of Penn State, 4-2, in overtime.
After a scoreless first period, Bravo-Young rode Fix the entirety of the second period. Fix cut his counterpart to begin the third period and briefly took the lead after Bravo-Young was hit with multiple stalling calls. The riding time point in favor of Bravo-Young tied the match at 2 at the end of regulation. A sudden-victory takedown was the difference in the match as Fix dropped the second overtime championship bout of his OSU career.
OSU placed third as a team with 99.5 points, finishing behind Iowa (129 points) and Penn State (113.5).
The Cowboys also had fourth-place finishes from Boo Lewallen at 149 pounds and Travis Wittlake at 165 pounds. Lewallen finished his OSU career with an 83-16 record, three Big 12 titles and three All-America honors.
Dakota Geer finished fifth at 184 pounds and Wyatt Sheets was eighth at 157 pounds.
Oklahoma's Jake Woodley finished sixth at 197 pounds as the No. 26 seed dropped both of his Saturday matches to top-10 seeds.
The redshirt junior became Oklahoma's 277th All-American with his top-eight finish. He had three wins against top-15 wrestlers during the championships and became the lowest-seeded wrestler to reach the semifinals.