STILLWATER — De’Zhaun Stribling vividly remembers the last time he stood in Sun Devil Stadium.

Oct. 30, 2021, Washington State — his former school — downed Arizona State 34-21. Two years later, he finds himself on Oklahoma State’s roster, in a different scenario, preparing to face off against a familiar foe come Saturday at 9:30 p.m.

And yet to Stribling, it doesn’t feel entirely different.

“It’ll be my third time playing (Arizona State), second time (in Tempe),” the junior wide receiver said. “And they’re a great team. They have a lot of transfers, a lot (of veterans).”

A native of Kapolei, Hawaii, Stribling garnered interest from multiple Pac-12 programs out of high school, ASU included, but received an official scholarship offer from Washington State. His offer list primarily consisted of Mountain West programs such as San Diego State, Fresno State, Hawaii and others deemed on the west side of the country.

So, even when the Cougars offered late, Stribling didn’t hesitate to commit on the spot.

Through two seasons in Pullman, Stribling recorded 1,073 receiving yards and five touchdowns. His 6-foot-3, 205-pound build with sneaky athleticism came into fruition in key situations, making him a nightmare for opposing defenses.

That same skillset was on display in OSU’s 27-13 win over Central Arkansas. Stribling posted four catches for 73 yards, three of which were contested catches. His frame and pure athleticism proved to be overwhelming for the UCA secondary.

“He’s a dog,” said wide receiver Brennan Presley. “Coming in here as far as the environment and stuff like that, it’s nothing new to them. But as far as the speed in which we play and the type of style that we have in this offense versus (his past offense), that’s probably the biggest different.

“But he handled it well. Like I said, he’s talented.”

And given his experience of playing in Tempe just two years ago, Stribling has a gauge for what to expect. “It’s a hot environment and (you feel it),” he said. “They have a good fan base. A lot of (fans) show up regardless. So, (we need to) be ready for a hostile environment.”

As for the home-field advantage at Sun Devil Stadium, Stribling said it’s unrivaled to most Pac-12 venues. ASU holds an 18-2 record in nonconference home contests since 2012. The Cowboys haven’t lost a nonconference game since 2016.

“You can feel that (home-field advantage), that’s for sure,” Stribling said.

But Stribling remains confident in the group. Even with a lingering quarterback battle, one that OSU coach Mike Gundy said is still far from being resolved, Stribling’s been a bright spot early.

And given his veteran presence within a receiving core filled with youth and inexperience, he’s been someone the coaching staff can count on in pivotal situations. That dependability will likely need to be escalated in the Cowboys’ first road trip of the season.

“He’s been fantastic,” Gundy said. “There’s still a side of what (he does) that he has to learn to play with speed and tempo because we still have that in our system. I could see when (Stribling) crossed the finish line as far as, ‘OK, I get it now. I can just go line up and play and function and not think a lot.’ And that’s helped.”

