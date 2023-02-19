STILLWATER — On Saturday afternoon, the TCU Horned Frogs scored 100 points against Oklahoma State.

It’s a milestone only two opponents reached against OSU coach Mike Boynton in his six-year tenure. Saturday, and Jan. 3, 2018, game when the Trae Young-led Oklahoma Sooners scored 109 on the Cowboys.

Entering Saturday’s game in Fort Worth, Texas, the Cowboys’ defense was holding opponents to 64.3 points per game, a statistic the Cowboys ranked second in the Big 12 in. OSU (16-11, 7-7 Big 12) allowed opponents to shoot 38.3% from the field, a metric that ranked OSU fifth in the country.

Then, the Horned Frogs managed 100 points and shot 68.4% from the field.

“Defense is what we do,” OSU guard John-Michael Wright said after the game. “That’s our bread and butter so if we want to win and go far, where we want to go, that’s the thing that’s going to take us there.”

Compounded with OSU’s other loss from the week — a 87-76 loss to Kansas at home — and the Cowboys’ defense has been uncharacteristically off. Averaging out those two games — albeit against ranked teams — and the Cowboys allowed teams to score 93.5 points and shoot 60.6% from the field this week.

“Obviously, we’ve been a really good defensive team,” Boynton said. “The last two games are not an indication that we’re still not that.”

A large factor in the lapse has been Avery Anderson’s absence. Heralded by Boynton as the Cowboys’ best on-ball defender, the senior guard has missed the past four games after undergoing left wrist surgery and remains out indefinitely.

As OSU enters the final two weeks of the regular season — and Selection Sunday three weeks away — Wright said the issues within the defense are “fixable.”

“We’ll pinpoint that, we’ll get that taken care of,” Wright said. “We understand that’s what we need to fix and we’re going to get it done.”

Other storylines

Bracketology update: In Joe Lunardi’s latest update to his NCAA Tournament predictions, the Cowboys — who started the week slotted in as an 8-seed — have slid down into the “last four byes” section.

Double-digit losses to Kansas and TCU this week account for the drop in OSU’s position, and the ensuing two weeks doesn’t get easier for the Cowboys.

On Monday, OSU draws West Virginia, a school which has flirted with the tournament bubble for the majority of conference play. As of this writing, Lunardi projects the Mountaineers as one of the last four teams in as an 11-seed.

Then, the Cowboys draw top 15 teams Kansas State and Baylor before closing out the season against Texas Tech, who notched wins against No. 12 KSU, No. 6 Texas and WVU in the past two weeks.

Scouting the Mountaineers: In the Cowboys’ first meeting against West Virginia, OSU accumulated a 13-point lead in the second half before seeing the Mountaineers storm back and steal the lead late. The Cowboys would eventually win 67-60.

Erik Stevenson powered the WVU offense on that Jan. 2 evening, and he continues to do so this season, averaging 14.3 points and shooting 38.3% from 3-point range.

The Mountaineers’ offense has four players averaging double digits, with Tre Mitchell, Kedrian Johnson and Joe Toussaint accompanying Stevenson.

WVU’s defense ranks last in Big 12 for team defense, allowing opponents to score an average of 70.8 points per game. The Mountaineers are coming off a three-game skid in the conference, losing to Texas, Baylor and most recently Texas Tech at home.

Oklahoma State at West Virginia

6 p.m. Monday, WVU Coliseum, Morgantown, West Virginia

TV/Radio: ESPN2, KTSB-1170

Records: OSU 16-11, 7-7 Big 12; WVU 15-12, 4-10.

Last meeting: On Jan. 2, 2023, OSU won 67-60 in Stillwater.

All-time series: OSU leads 12-11.