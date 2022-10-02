OSU's defense shows signs of maturity in 36-25 win at Baylor

Oklahoma State’s defense is rapidly growing up, as evidenced by Saturday’s performance that produced a significant 36-25 win at Baylor and kept the Cowboys undefeated.

“I thought our guys were really good in the moment, just trying to play the down,” defensive coordinator Derek Mason said. “If you didn’t get it, we didn’t get discouraged. Guys lined up and just went to the next snap. I thought that was pretty veteran for a young group.”

In a season that started with an uneven outing against Central Michigan, OSU has found cohesion defensively despite being under new direction and having a variety of first-year starters particularly among the back seven.

“I think we’re still growing,” safety Jason Taylor II said. “This was just our first Big 12 game. That was in a lot of our minds, too. I’m glad some of the young guys got to see and feel it. Getting a win like this … that’s more belief.”

The Cowboys, who moved up to No. 7 in the Associated Press poll, set the tone during a first half in which they allowed only 156 yards and no touchdowns. In the second half, Baylor took more risks and cashed in on fourth-down gambles.

On one of those fourth-down plays, the Bears scored a 70-yard touchdown on a throw from Blake Shapen to Monaray Baldwin. Mike Gundy took the blame for the bust, saying he changed the play call too late.

“By the time they got the call, we lost the over route,” he said. “That was my fault. I usually know better than to make a decision on defense.”

A look at OSU’s biggest defensive plays Saturday:

Safety Thomas Harper opened the game with a tackle for lost yardage, sniffing out a short pass and making an early statement. Harper also teamed up with linebacker Mason Cobb on a tackle for a 5-yard loss that led to a punt on Baylor’s second drive.

A play that originated from the 2-yard line was blown up by defensive end Brock Martin and safety Kendal Daniels delivered the safety. Daniels also had a third-down quarterback hurry on the Bears’ next drive to prompt another punt.

Baylor went backward on its next series, a three-and-out that began with a sack from defensive end Collin Oliver and included a TFL by defensive tackle Sione Asi and solid coverage by cornerback Korie Black to prevent the first down.

After giving up two touchdowns during a dramatic third quarter, OSU clamped down during crunch time. Harper and Taylor secured interceptions, the Cowboys’ first since Week 1, to seal the road victory.

“We hadn’t gotten our hands on the ball in a while, so it felt good to do that,” Taylor said.