OSU's Cunningham honored by Big 12 again

From staff reports
Oklahoma State star guard Cade Cunningham won his league-high fourth Big 12 Newcomer of the Week award, the conference announced Monday.
The win puts Cunningham in some elite company, joining Marcus Smart, Maurice Baker and Mario Boggan as the only Cowboys to win four Big 12 weekly honors in a single season. Smart holds the OSU record with five weekly awards in 2012-13.
Cunningham led OSU to an upset of No. 6 Texas with a 19-point, eight-rebound performance. The freshman added two assists and a block in the double-overtime thriller.
