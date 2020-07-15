Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard headlines a list of 76 players who are preseason candidates for the Doak Walker Award, given annually to the top college running back.
Kennedy Brooks from Oklahoma also is on the list, along with Tulsa duo Shamari Brooks and Corey Taylor II.
Hubbard, one of three finalists for the award last season, was the FBS leader in rushing yards, rushing yards per game, 200-yard rushing games and all-purpose yards per game in 2019. He ranked first among all players from Power Five conferences in rushing touchdowns and led the Big 12 in both points scored and total touchdowns.
Kennedy Brooks is coming off a sophomore campaign in which he rushed for 1,011 yards and six touchdowns on 155 carries, ranking first in the Big 12 with 6.5 yards per carry. He recorded four 100-yard outings.
Shamari Brooks and Taylor, seniors from the Tulsa area, have combined for 4,190 rushing yards and 45 touchdowns in their careers. Brooks needs 1,217 rushing yards in 2020 to match D'Angelo Brewer (2014-17) for the Hurricane's all-time rushing lead.
The recipient of the 2020 Doak Walker Award will be announced live on The Home Depot College Football Awards on ESPN.