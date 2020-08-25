University of Oklahoma offensive lineman Creed Humphrey and Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard were announced on Tuesday as AP preseason First Team All-Americans.
OSU receiver Tylan Wallace and OU kicker Gabe Brkic were awarded second-team honors. All four athletes were also voted on the preseason All Big-12 team that was released in July.
Hubbard, a unanimous All-American last season, led the country with 2,094 rushing yards and tallied 21 touchdowns on 328 carries. He finished top-10 in Heisman votes and is expected to anchor of the offense again this season.
Humphrey was named the Big 12’s co-offensive lineman of the year last season. The 6-5, 320-pound center has made 25 starts over the last two years. He had 93 knockdowns and didn’t allow any sacks in his 14 starts last year.
Wallace was playing an All-American level before his season-ending knee injury last season. He caught 53 passes for 903 yards and eight touchdowns in the first eight games of the season.
Brkic was a second-team All-Big 12 selection last season and was voted on the preseason all-conference team this year. He was the only placekicker in the country who didn’t miss any of his combined 69 field goals and extra-point attempts. He kicked 17 field goals and 52 extra points as a redshirt freshman after becoming the starting kicker before OU’s fourth game of the season.