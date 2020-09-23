OSU's Chuba Hubbard and OU's Chanse Sylvie named to AFCA Good Works Team

Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard and Oklahoma cornerback Chanse Sylvie have been named to the 2020 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team that was announced by the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) and Allstate Insurance Company on Wednesday.
This is the 29th year for the team that honors players “who make outstanding contributions in the areas of volunteerism and civic involvement.” Hubbard was selected after founding Your Life Your Choice, a non-profit organization created to help children and adolescents who face difficult circumstances.
Hubbard is also an avid volunteer through hospital visits, elementary school visits and youth activities. Hubbard is a two-time recipient of the OSU Academic Achievement Award and was included on the Dean's Honor Roll for fall 2019.
Sylvie established the OneMindset Foundation in his hometown of Shreveport, La. to empower the betterment of the community. He was selected by the mayor of Shreveport to serve on the city’s young adult action committee.
He also developed a plan of action on police reform that received attention from local authorities and politicians. He met with Oklahoma State representatives, the Norman Police Department and officials with the City of Norman. Sylvie also participated in various volunteer activities that include visits to the OU Children’s Hospital, J.D. McCarty Center for children with developmental disabilities, and the veterans’ center in Norman.
Players must be a junior or senior who has made significant contributions on and off the field to be a candidate on the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team. The student-athlete also must be a candidate for graduation, a player who has made a commitment to volunteerism with no felonies and can’t be a previous member of the team.
The voting panel consists of former team members, former college football coaches and college football media. They select 11 FBS players, 11 players form FCS, Divisions II and III and the NAIA. They also select an honorary coach. West Virginia football coach Neal Brown was selected this year.
