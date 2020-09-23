OSU's Chuba Hubbard and OU's Chanse Sylvie named to AFCA Good Works Team

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard and Oklahoma cornerback Chanse Sylvie have been named to the 2020 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team that was announced by the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) and Allstate Insurance Company on Wednesday.

This is the 29th year for the team that honors players “who make outstanding contributions in the areas of volunteerism and civic involvement.” Hubbard was selected after founding Your Life Your Choice, a non-profit organization created to help children and adolescents who face difficult circumstances.

Hubbard is also an avid volunteer through hospital visits, elementary school visits and youth activities. Hubbard is a two-time recipient of the OSU Academic Achievement Award and was included on the Dean's Honor Roll for fall 2019.

Sylvie established the OneMindset Foundation in his hometown of Shreveport, La. to empower the betterment of the community. He was selected by the mayor of Shreveport to serve on the city’s young adult action committee.