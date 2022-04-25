OSU's Campbell repeats as Big 12 Pitcher of the Week

Oklahoma State’s Justin Campbell is the Big 12 Conference Co-Pitcher of the Week for the second consecutive week. The Week 10 honor marks the third time this season Campbell has been tabbed the league’s top pitcher as he previously picked up the award on March 28 and April 18.

Campbell was dominant once again in leading the Cowboys to a win over 10th-ranked TCU in the series opener last Friday as he improved to 6-1 with the victory.

In eight innings, Campbell tied a career high with 14 strikeouts, the first 11 coming via the TCU batter swinging; the 14 Ks were the most by a pitcher in a Big 12 game this season and two shy of the OSU single-game record. With the effort, Campbell raised his Big 12-best strikeout total to 95, which ranks sixth nationally.

The right-hander allowed just two runs on three hits against TCU and did not issue a walk.

On the season, Campbell leads the conference with a .179 opponent batting average, and he ranks second in wins and fourth in ERA (2.89).