OSU's Campbell named Big 12 Co-Pitcher of the Week

Oklahoma State’s Justin Campbell is the Big 12 Conference Co-Pitcher of the Week, the league announced Monday. It marks the second time this season Campbell has been named the top pitcher as he also picked up the award on March 28.

The Cowboy right-hander was dominant in a series-opening win at West Virginia as he tossed seven shutout innings to lead OSU to a 2-1 victory over the league-leading Mountaineers.

Campbell recorded eight strikeouts in the contest, marking the eighth time in his nine starts this season he has posted eight or more Ks. He raised his Big 12-best strikeout total to 81, which ranks eighth nationally.

With the win, Campbell improved to 5-1 on the season, including a 3-0 mark in league play, and lowered his ERA to 2.98, which ranks sixth in the Big 12.