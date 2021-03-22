OSU's Cade Cunningham says his freshman season has 'been special'

Oklahoma State fans have probably seen the last of Cade Cunningham sporting an OSU jersey.
The potential top pick in the 2021 NBA Draft is expected to move on after Sunday’s 80-70 loss to Oregon State in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
When asked if that was his last college game, Cunningham said he didn’t know. But OSU fans shouldn’t hold their breath expecting this generational talent to return.
He’s had an incredible year as a Cowboy — averaging 20.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists a game as the Big 12 Player of the Year — but the ride came to an end when the buzzer sounded Sunday night. The next time he graces the court, Cunningham likely will be a rising NBA star. But he enjoyed this past year in Stillwater.
“Man, it's been special,” Cunningham said. “I think that's the best way to describe it.
"I think the biggest thing is I surrounded myself around great people more than anything. That's the thing I'm most proud of. That's the thing that I feel like I've grown the most by just being around good people that pushed me to be somebody good on the court and off the court."
He’s been special. He’s helped this year’s team be special.
“One of the greats,” OSU coach Mike Boynton said. “..He is a once-in-a-lifetime person, not just player, person. For all the things that were possible in terms of his approach to this, I couldn't have asked for better. He just wanted to be coached. He wanted to be challenged. He wanted to be put in position to have success. He wanted to do everything he could to help. It was never about his draft status, it was never about his points, it was never about anything that was personal. Everything he did every day was poured into our program.”
Cunningham scored 24 points with four rebounds and three assists in the loss to Oregon State. His 3-pointer that cut the Beavers lead to 70-67 with 3:39 remaining will most likely be the last field goal he makes as a Cowboy. His final points came on three free throws in the final seconds after Oregon State already had created enough distance to seal the win.
Cunningham has had strong second halves for OSU all season. He had another one on Sunday, scoring 16 points on three made 3-pointers to help pull OSU out of a 14-point deficit, but the Cowboys couldn't finish the comeback.
"He's a special dude," Boynton said. "He's going to be a really good player at the next level, whoever gets him. I certainly look forward to cheering him on and watching him on TV a lot because I know he's going to be a guy that has a long career. But he's made me better.
"He allowed me to coach him. He allowed me to hold him accountable. Because of that experience, our team had a chance to have a special season. We just came up a little short of our ultimate goals, but we did a lot of really good things, and a lot of it was because of his presence and his willingness to be one of the guys."
Boynton was impressed with Cunningham since the first time he spoke with him as a 14-year old teenager saying he had “an unusual level of maturity” as a high school freshman. The relationship started there and it continued to grow into a special bond. No college coach in the country recruited Cunningham as early and as closely as Boynton. He was the first college coach to watch him play a high school game.
Boynton became fully invested in his personal growth on and off the court. He quickly became a mentor instead of a college coach trying to pitch his program.
“That's my guy, man,” Cunningham said “To have somebody start recruiting you before you play a high school game, stick with you through the good games, through the bad games. It wasn't like he was trying to sell the dream to me. Once I got here, he didn't lie about anything in his recruitment. He instilled confidence in me. He let me play free, just like he did the rest of the team.
"The only thing that is rewarded here is hard work, being a good person. Being in an environment like that, led by a guy like him, you can tell by how hard he works he wants it more than anybody. His energy is just contagious. To have a guy like him, I know I have a mentor, but somebody I can rely on for life. I'm forever thankful for that.”
It was a perfect marriage when Cunningham arrived in Stillwater. He was playing for a coach who he believed in with his brother Cannen also on the coaching staff. He had a locker room full of teammates who he trusted to make plays while they fully embraced him being the guy.
The Cowboys showed they could compete with any team in the country tallying nine wins against top-25 opponents with six of them being ranked in the top 10. They reached the Big 12 Conference Championship game for the first time since 2005. The Cowboys were experiencing big-time success and having the time of their lives doing it. Boynton said coaching this group made him a better coach and a better father.
“I think just the excitement to practice and being around each other every day. I think that was the main thing,” Cunningham said. “We had a group of guys that cared about each other and looked out for each other through the good and through the bad. It's hard to find that. It's hard to find that.
It was fun, man. The whole season was fun. Being around each other every day was something I'll cherish forever. I know I made lifetime memories and lifetime friends with these guys. It's too many memories to count which one was the most special for sure.”
Boynton also enjoyed the ride saying he hopes Cunningham ‘had as good of an experience playing as I did coaching him.”
“We wouldn't be here without what he did this year,” Boynton said. “He helped those other guys get better. He made me a better coach, there's no question about it. I'm thankful that I had that opportunity to coach him because, again, he's truly one of the all-time great people I've ever been around. At 19 years old, that's pretty special for him to be up there already.”
Cunningham is expected to move on but OSU will still have a talented group that should be back in the NCAA Tournament next year. Cunningham’s belief in the team has helped breed confidence in his teammates that will be shown after he’s gone.
"I'm going to miss it, for sure,” Cunningham said. “This is a special group of guys."