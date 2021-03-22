OSU's Cade Cunningham says his freshman season has 'been special'

Oklahoma State fans have probably seen the last of Cade Cunningham sporting an OSU jersey.

The potential top pick in the 2021 NBA Draft is expected to move on after Sunday’s 80-70 loss to Oregon State in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

When asked if that was his last college game, Cunningham said he didn’t know. But OSU fans shouldn’t hold their breath expecting this generational talent to return.

He’s had an incredible year as a Cowboy — averaging 20.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists a game as the Big 12 Player of the Year — but the ride came to an end when the buzzer sounded Sunday night. The next time he graces the court, Cunningham likely will be a rising NBA star. But he enjoyed this past year in Stillwater.

“Man, it's been special,” Cunningham said. “I think that's the best way to describe it.

"I think the biggest thing is I surrounded myself around great people more than anything. That's the thing I'm most proud of. That's the thing that I feel like I've grown the most by just being around good people that pushed me to be somebody good on the court and off the court."

He’s been special. He’s helped this year’s team be special.