OSU's Cade Cunningham named Wayman Tisdale National Freshman of the Year

Oklahoma State freshman Cade Cunningham earned the 2020-21 Wayman Tisdale Award given to the National Freshman of the Year voted by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association.

“I’m honored to be named the winner of the Wayman Tisdale Award,” Cunningham said in a statement. “This is a testament to all of the great coaches and teammates that I’ve been fortunate enough to play with over my career to this point. To be mentioned alongside the greats that have won this award, as well as Mr. Tisdale himself, is truly humbling.”

Cunningham, the Big 12 Player of the Year, led the conference averaging 20.2 points per game to go with 6.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. The award is based on regular-season performance.

He won the award over finalists Hunter Dickinson (Michigan), Evan Mobley (USC) and Jalen Suggs (Gonzaga). Cunningham is the fifth Big 12 player to win the award and the joined for Cowboy Marcus Smart as the only two OSU players to win the award. Smart earned the honor in 2013.

Cunningham helped lead OSU to its first NCAA Tournament since 2017 and its first win in the round of 64 since 2009. The Cowboys lost 80-70 to Oregon State in the round of 32.

