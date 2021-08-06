OSU's Bryce Thompson inks NIL deal with Bill Knight Ford

Former Booker T. Washington and current Oklahoma State guard Bryce Thompson announced a partnership with Bill Knight Ford Friday, the first name, image, likeness deal announced by an OSU men’s basketball player.

According to Thompson’s father Rod, the agreement with the car dealership will begin with branded posts across social media, and will later expand to potential opportunities including appearances, commercials and other sponsored content.

Thompson, a Tulsa-native, announced his transfer to OSU in May following his freshman season at Kansas, where he appeared in 20 games and averaged 4.6 points and 1.5 rebounds per game. At Booker T. Washington, he was named Gatorade Oklahoma Boys Player of the Year in his junior and senior seasons at Booker T. Washington, and led the Hornets to a 6A state championship in 2019.

A consensus five-star recruit, Thompson was the No. 29 overall player in the class of 2020.

Bill Knight Ford is part of Tulsa-based Bill Knight Automotive, which has 10 locations across the state. Thompson will be involved with Bill Knight Ford dealerships in Tulsa and Stillwater.

Bill Knight Automotive also sponsored the last two All-World Awards.

