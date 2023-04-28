STILLWATER — Stories are already emerging fewer than 100 days into Bryan Nardo’s new job.

Oklahoma State’s new defensive coordinator bounced around at the Division II level. He thought his life-changing new job might have been a prank. He's installing a new defensive scheme.

And still, there’s even more to talk about with Nardo. Here’s some other things worth noting about the 37-year-old as spring practice draws to a conclusion.

Adjusting to the Power Five level

Nardo laughs about it, but he’ll no longer be able to yell down from the coaches box to his players like he did at Gannon University.

He tells a quick anecdote, explaining how one week during a game against Charleston, he noticed a play action play was coming, something the team had prepared for.

“Our Rover's name was Fonzie, Chris Farnsworth, and I yell, ‘Play action, Fonzie, play action.’ He gives a thumbs up.”

Safe to say, Nardo won’t be able to pull that off in the Boone Pickens Stadium coaches box. It’s one of the many things Nardo’s needed to adjust to after accepting his first Power Five gig with OSU.

He spent time as a linebackers coach at Missouri S&T and Youngstown State, sandwiched between coordinator jobs at Emporia State and Gannon University. Outside of his new job, Nardo’s only other sniff at the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) came when he was a graduate assistant at Ohio.

So there’s been some new things to get acquainted with. The biggest of which is the increased staff size.

At Gannon, Nardo was one of four coaches on the defensive side of the ball. At OSU, there’s four defensive positional coaches. Three defensive analysts and two defensive graduate assistants.

“More people to work with every day, more people that are looking for things to do,” Nardo said. “Whether it was setting up the field, getting ready for scouts, the amount of help we have is impressive.”

There’s history with Oklahoma

Nardo spent eight seasons as the defensive coordinator at Emporia State, a campus less than two hours from the Oklahoma border.

With that, the state became a heavily recruited area for Nardo.

“It’s a big state as far as mileage and distance, but it’s also very small, very connected when you have someone from Lawton, that’ll go play a football game in Bartlesville, and they all know each other,” Nardo said.

During his eight years at Emporia, the team would often have 20-plus players from Oklahoma, a good chunk of them on the defense.

“It’s not like being from Ohio. I love where I’m from, but I’m from eastern Ohio,” Nardo said. “I didn’t know anybody from Toledo, that’s four hours away. But, you get a kid from Beggs, he’s gonna know about a kid from Lawton and that’s a pretty far drive apart.”

When did he switch to a 3-3-5 defense?

After tallying a 22-5 record across 2015 and 2016 at Emporia State, Nardo needed to replace nine starters on the defense.

Up until that point, Nardo ran a 4-2-5 defense — similar to what Jim Knowles and Derek Mason used during their tenures at OSU — but with several underclassmen stepping into starting roles, there were growing pains after being so dominant.

“You can’t line up and look like everybody else if you don’t have as good of players,” Nardo said. “We had good players, they were just younger. So, eventually, bigger, stronger, faster will beat you.”

After losing two games they “shouldn’t have” in 2017, the switch to a 3-3-5 commenced.

“We started studying some odd-front stuff,” Nardo said. “Went to that. We figured out a way to marry our 4-2-5 personality. That’s where it kind of progressed into what we do now.”