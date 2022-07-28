OSU's Brennan Presley, OU's Marvin Mims on Hornung Award watch list

Brennan Presley from Oklahoma State and Marvin Mims from Oklahoma are among 52 FBS players on the watch list for the 2022 Paul Hornung Award, announced Thursday by the Louisville Sports Commission.

They are two of seven Big 12 players on the watch list for the award, which is given annually to the most versatile player in major college football.

A standout receiver, kickoff returner and punt returner, Presley has been a valuable weapon for the Cowboys each of the past two seasons.

As a sophomore in 2021, he was selected as a second-team All-Big 12 returner by the league’s head coaches. He played in every game and started 11 times, and his 1,113 all-purpose yards ranked second on the team.

Presley also finished as OSU’s second-leading receiver last year in terms of receptions, yards and touchdowns while adding a rushing touchdown and kickoff-return touchdown. His kick return score was one of OSU’s most important plays of the season, coming in the win over No. 10 Oklahoma.

A junior who led the Sooners in receiving yards the past two years, Mims has caught 69 passes for 1,315 yards and 14 touchdowns in his career. Last year, he returned 10 punts for 69 yards and had two kickoff returns for 51 yards.

The 2022 Paul Hornung Award watch list was compiled by a panel of college football experts based on a combination of statistics, career performance, SID recommendations and expectations heading into the 2022 season.

In addition to the watch list, the Paul Hornung Award Weekly Honor Roll will recognize players whose performances during the regular season meet the award’s criteria. Players from both the watch list and the honor roll are eligible to win the award.