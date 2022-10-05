OSU's Brendon Evers the most 'mature and grounded' version of himself after two reconstructive surgeries

STILLWATER — As Brendon Evers pulls back his shirt to reveal his chest and display his tattoos, it’s hard not to notice the scar.

It begins near his right shoulder and cuts up toward his collarbone, leaving Evers — Oklahoma State’s super-senior defensive lineman — a reminder of the surgeries he's faced.

“You see this scar on my shoulder,” Evers said Tuesday. “Some of the mental stuff I went through I really thought, probably back in February or March that my career was over with.”

Following OSU’s 37-35 win against Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl, Evers underwent two reconstructive surgeries on his shoulders. He had a torn labrum and broken capsule in his left shoulder.

He also underwent a Latarjet operation, which involves a bone graft to stabilize a shoulder after traumatic dislocations.

“You can go look that up, just know that it was a pretty substantial shoulder surgery,” he said.

The surgeries also required Evers to put his NFL aspirations on hold.

“Watching all my buddies compete in the (NFL) Combine or do their Pro Day’s and Senior Bowl’s I was like, ‘My career really might be over,’” Evers said. “So a lot of those mental battles I had to fight alone.”

So, this summer, Evers immortalized those offseason battles on his left arm. The 24-year-old has been fond of tattoos, steadily adding to the collection which now spans across his arms and chest.

On his right pec, Evers, who was adopted, has the universal symbol for adoption — a heart overlapping with a triangle to create three intersection points symbolizing “you, the people who gave birth to you and the people that adopted you,” Evers said.

Spanning from his right wrist to his elbow is a giant grizzly bear, embodying his “spirit” animal. Clouds and pine trees billow in the background.

“I was supposed to be double-sleeved out by the season,” Evers said about his tattoos. “But my tattoo guy travels all over the world.”

His latest edition is the largest, beginning at his left shoulder and covering down to his elbow. It’s massive, and Evers said it isn’t even completed yet.

A giant Spartan takes up most of the space. An outline of a coliseum spreads across the background near the peak of Evers' shoulder.

Closer to Evers' elbow, a warrior holds a shield, blocking a pouncing lion.

The Spartan is a nod to Bixby High School, whose mascot is the Spartans and where Evers played high school football. Combined with his love for Greek mythology, the final product was etched onto Evers’ shoulder.

“I kind of express myself through artwork, and I love tattoos even though I can’t draw,” he said. “I wanted to do something that I think looks good and tells the story beneath the skin. That’s what I think tattoos are all about.”

Evers opting to wait another year to attempt to reach the NFL has only fortified the veteran experience on the defensive line. Along with Brock Martin, Sione Asi, Tyler Lacy and Trace Ford, the Cowboys' defensive trenches are enriched with experience.

That experience has helped improve OSU's offensive line too.

Offensive lineman Caleb Etienne said getting to practice against the likes of Evers and sophomore defensive end Collin Oliver has only strengthened and bolstered a much-improved offensive line.

“You’re talking about the offensive line, they hit hard too,” Evers said of the blood running down his nose after Tuesday’s practice.

And while both lines are improving for the Cowboys, Evers is seeing the most personal growth from himself since arriving at OSU.

“Pressure makes diamonds, and I’ve been through trials after trials, but I’m probably the most mature and grounded person I’ve been in five years,” Evers said.

He has the scars to prove it. The tattoo serves as a daily reminder of the battles.

But they also keep him going.

“I don’t want anybody else to go through what I had to go through as far as really fighting battles just on my own,” Evers said. “Without the grace of God and the great family that I have, I wouldn’t be here standing in front of you right now, you know what I mean? So I’m very thankful for that.”