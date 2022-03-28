 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OSU's Boone Pickens Stadium to undergo $40 million renovation

  Updated
Boone Pickens Stadium will soon get some updates to improve the fan experience.

Oklahoma State has approved a $40 million renovation for Boone Pickens Stadium that will include more leg room and more comfortable seating for fans in large areas of the stadium.

The exact timeline has not been identified, but the 2022 season will not be affected, according to information provided by the university to the Tulsa World on Monday. The stadium’s capacity is expected to reduce from 55,509 as a result of the renovation.

A separate project slated for this summer will replace the stadium field and the outside turf on the practice field for $1.2 million. Both projects were approved by the board of regents Friday.

As part of the stadium renovation, more aisles will be added in the 200 and 300 levels for better fan access; the runoff area on the sidelines near and around the east end zone will be increased; long-span aluminum decking will be installed on the 200 level; and the 300 level will get new paint.

OSU is working with Populous, a nationally-recognized expert in stadium and event architecture, to assist in the conceptual design of an improved fan experience at Boone Pickens Stadium.

The project is the most significant update to the stadium since the west end zone was completed in 2009 for roughly $180 million. A $47 million south-side structure was finished in 2004 and the north was done in 2006 for $56 million.

