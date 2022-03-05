OSU's Big 12 wrestling championship streak in jeopardy

This was supposed to be the year that Oklahoma State fell short and saw its streak of Big 12 wrestling championships snapped, and while the Cowboys are determined to not let that happen, things are not looking great for them.

After a long first day of competition Saturday at the BOK Center, Oklahoma State advanced four wrestlers into the finals and sits third in the team standings heading into Sunday’s final round — but still in contention, with 90 points. Missouri sits atop the standings with 109.5 points, while Oklahoma, which shared the title last year with OSU, finished the day strong and is in second place with 93.5.

Northern Iowa is fourth with 85 points and Iowa State has 82.5.

With another day of wrestling to go, the Big 12 title is still up for grabs and the Cowboys believe they have as good a chance as anyone as they seek their 10th consecutive Big 12 title.

“Oh yeah, 10 times, that’s a big deal,” said OSU's Dustin Plott, who reached the 174-pound final. “I know we’re supposed to be the underdogs at this tournament, but we don’t look at it that way. We’re coming to win it and that’s what we’re going to do.”

Oklahoma State went 4-2 in the semifinals, as Daton Fix won at 133 pounds in his bid for three straight individual Big 12 championships. Kaden Gfeller advanced at 149 pounds, Plott pulled out a 3-1 decision in the 174 semifinal against an opponent that had pinned him previously, and Luke Surber reached the 285-pound final after defeating three opponents that had beaten him earlier in the season.

“I thought you had some good things, you had some things you didn’t like, but I think that’s how it works with a team that has struggled a little bit,” said Cowboys coach John Smith. “I thought we did pretty good. I was pleased with our finalists, the four that won. I thought (Gfeller) got tested for a while, then recovered and put him away. I thought Surber did a nice job, turning three straight losses into wins. That’s the positive.”

The Cowboys also received victories in the consolation bracket from Carter Young at 141 pounds, while semifinal losses from Trevor Mastrogiovanni at 125 and Dakota Geer at 184 put them into the consolation side of the bracket. That gives Oklahoma State seven more opportunities to earn points Sunday.

“Maybe the negative, you just can’t have guys going 0-2 and expect to be winning the Big 12 tournament,” Smith said. “But we’re still in position. It’s real important tomorrow to come back. Carter Young will have another match, we’ve got Geer still alive and we have Mastro, so win matches, get bonus points, make sure you go as deep as you can. We need guys finishing third and we need guys winning championships.”

By comparison, Missouri has four finalists and four more consolation bracket wrestlers still alive, while OU advanced just one finalist but nine more into consolation activity. Iowa State also has just one finalist but seven consolation semifinalists.

Smith was particularly impressed with Gfeller, who had to overcome quite a bit of adversity in his semifinal win over Northern Iowa’s Colin Realbuto. He twice had two points taken away in the first period after he thought he had a takedown, after officials reviewed the video and determined they weren’t really takedowns. He ended up falling behind 4-0, but then recovered in the second period and ended up making quite a statement by pulling out an 11-5 victory.

“I thought he did a good job,” Smith said. “Some of the close calls, and you don’t get things, that can rattle you, when you feel like you scored points and you don’t get them, but I just like the fact that he stayed cool and collected. And he just kind of picked away at it. And there for a while, for me, when it was 4-0, I felt like he’s going to win this match. Get the escape, put the pressure on and get the takedown, and the points came when he just let himself loose to attack.”

After going 6-2 in the quarterfinals, Oklahoma State held a small lead heading into the evening session with 57.5 points, with Northern Iowa second at 55 and Iowa State third with 54. But Missouri ended up putting four wrestlers into the finals and winning some consolation matches, while Oklahoma won a whole bunch of consolation matches as well to close the gap. At the same time, OSU lost a few consolation bouts that could have provided more points.