OSU's Anderson and Cisse earn Big 12 preseason honorable mentions

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State's Avery Anderson and Moussa Cisse represented the pair of Cowboys included in the Big 12 Conference's 2021-22 men's basketball preseason awards released Wednesday.

Anderson and Cisse were each named honorable mentions to the preseason All-Big 12 team headlined by Kansas' Remy Martin and Texas' Marcus Carr. Also featured in the preseason all-conference team were Baylor's Matthew Mayer, Kansas' Ochai Agbaji and David McCormack and Texas Tech's Terrence Shannon Jr.

Martin, who joined the Jayhawks from Arizona State, was named the Big 12's preseason player of the year, while Carr — who came to the Longhorns after three seasons Minnesota — is the conference preseason newcomer of the year.

The league's coaches selected Baylor freshman Kendall Brown as the preseason freshman of the year.

Anderson averaged 12.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists and earned All-Big 12 Championship Team honors as a sophomore with the Cowboys in 2021. Cisse, a former five-star recruit, joined OSU this summer after spending his freshman season at Memphis where the 6-foot-10 forward posted 6.6 points and 6.3 rebounds per game.