Former Oklahoma State fullback Julius Crosslin died on Saturday in Amarillo, Texas, confirmed by the university on Sunday. He was 39.

We mourn the loss of Cowboy Football alumni Julius Crosslin. Our thoughts and prayers are with his friends and family at this time. pic.twitter.com/zLxVCZeLhW — OSU Cowboy Football (@CowboyFB) July 16, 2023

A standout at Amarillo Palo Duro High School in Amarillo, Crosslin, nicknamed "Juice," played at OSU from 2003-2007. A key blocker and rusher for the Cowboys, he played in 46 career games and developed into one of OSU’s best goal-line options, scoring 23 touchdowns.

Across his career, Crosslin recorded 432 rushing yards and helped the Cowboys reach four bowls games (2004 Alamo Bowl, 2004 Cotton Bowl, 2006 Independence Bowl and 2007 Insight Bowl).

He arrived in Stillwater under coach Les Miles and developed into a key offensive cornerstone for the first several years of Mike Gundy’s tenure as head coach.

Crosslin graduated with a degree in education from OSU but signed with the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent, appearing in several preseason games followed by a stint on the practice squad.