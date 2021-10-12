OSU wrestling to face Iowa in 'Bout at the Ballpark' at Globe Life Field

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State wrestling is taking its rivalry with Iowa to the baseball field in 2022.

The Cowboys and Hawkeyes will meet at Arlington, Texas' Globe Life Field — home of the Texas Rangers — on Feb. 12 for regular-season dual announced Tuesday afternoon.

The first collegiate wrestling meet inside an MLB stadium will also take place alongside an exhibition between the United States and Iran national teams, marking the first simultaneous NCAA and a senior-level international dual, according to a press release. Tickets for the event go on sale at 10 a.m. on Oct. 14.

"The Oklahoma State-Iowa series is one of the best things the sport of wrestling has to offer," OSU head coach John Smith said in the release. "The history of both programs speaks for itself, and it's always matched by the intensity on the mat. I'm excited to show this rivalry to a new part of the country and help grow our sport in the process."

The meeting will represent the 55th between OSU and Iowa. The Cowboys hold a 29-23-2 lead in the all-time series and an edge on the Hawkeyes with 34 national titles to Iowa's 24. The rivals did not meet in 2020-21.