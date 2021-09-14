OSU wrestling announces $1 million facility upgrade; construction to begin immediately

STILLWATER — The facility that houses Oklahoma State’s wrestling program is getting a facelift as the program announced Tuesday that a $1 million project to upgrade OSU’s locker room and team areas is set to begin immediately.

The overhaul comes courtesy of an anonymous donor, according to a press release, and is part of a nearly $7 million facilities project approved by the Oklahoma State A&M Board of Regents last Friday. Tulsa-based KKT Architects will oversee the renovation with completion scheduled for the 2021-22 academic year.

The revamp is set to take place inside OSU’s current 4,200-square-foot team facility in the OSU Athletics Center, highlighted by a new locker room featuring 50 new lockers. Also included in the plans is a team lounge, a gaming area with a pool table and multiple ping-pong tables as well as a kitchen, and a separate “quiet space” for studying and rest.

"This locker room will be the best in college wrestling," OSU coach John Smith said in the release. "OSU has continued to set a high standard for success on the mat, and now this donation will allow us to start setting the standard for facilities. We are very grateful for this important gift and are excited for it to take Cowboy wrestling to an even higher level."