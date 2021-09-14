 Skip to main content
OSU wrestling announces $1 million facility upgrade; construction to begin immediately
OSU wrestling announces $1 million facility upgrade; construction to begin immediately

The facilities upgrade is set to take place inside OSU's current 4,200-square-foot team facility in the OSU Athletics Center, highlighted by a new locker room featuring 50 new lockers. 

STILLWATER — The facility that houses Oklahoma State’s wrestling program is getting a facelift as the program announced Tuesday that a $1 million project to upgrade OSU’s locker room and team areas is set to begin immediately.

The overhaul comes courtesy of an anonymous donor, according to a press release, and is part of a nearly $7 million facilities project approved by the Oklahoma State A&M Board of Regents last Friday. Tulsa-based KKT Architects will oversee the renovation with completion scheduled for the 2021-22 academic year.

The revamp is set to take place inside OSU’s current 4,200-square-foot team facility in the OSU Athletics Center, highlighted by a new locker room featuring 50 new lockers. Also included in the plans is a team lounge, a gaming area with a pool table and multiple ping-pong tables as well as a kitchen, and a separate “quiet space” for studying and rest.

"This locker room will be the best in college wrestling," OSU coach John Smith said in the release. "OSU has continued to set a high standard for success on the mat, and now this donation will allow us to start setting the standard for facilities. We are very grateful for this important gift and are excited for it to take Cowboy wrestling to an even higher level."

OSU wrestling stands among the school’s most successful programs with an NCAA-record 34 team championships and 55 conference titles, and has produced All-Americans, national champions and Olympians. The new facility will include trophy cases and displays to honor those past successes.

“As a decades-old fan of Cowboy wrestling, I thought it was due time to begin the facility improvements,” the anonymous donor said in the release. “In spite of the current collegiate athletics environment, I take it as a great opportunity to show my faith in the OSU administration, Coach Smith and fellow alumni by giving back a token of my appreciation."

