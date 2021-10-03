OSU wrestler Fix takes silver at Senior World Championships

In his second appearance at the Senior World Championships, Cowboy wrestler Daton Fix earned a silver medal in the 61 kg division.

The second-place finish for Fix marks the highest finish by an Oklahoma State wrestler since 1993.

The Cowboy junior made quick work of his opponents on Saturday on his way to the gold medal match. In his first four bouts he outscored his opponents by a combined score of 41-0, winning each via tech fall.

Fix met Russia’s Abasgadzhi Magomedov in the final round. Fix was put on the shot clock in the first period and was unable to score, giving Magomedov a 1-0 lead. A step out forced by Fix tied the match at one at the break. The second period was controlled by Magomedov as Fix was once again put on the shot clock, resulting in another point for the Russian wrestler before he countered a shot attempt from Fix and claimed a 4-1 decision.

Fix’s silver medal gives the OSU wrestling program 19 total medals at the world championships. It marks the 14th time a Cowboy representative has placed in the top two.

The Sand Springs native now returns to Stillwater to prepare for the 2021-22 season, scheduled to open Nov. 13 at Stanford.