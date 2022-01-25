OSU wrestler Ferrari, distance runner Rodriguez recovering from Monday night car crash

“From what I saw last night at the hospital, Isai is in good spirits and he’s feeling pretty good,” he said.

The driver of the other vehicle — a 56-year old woman from Ripley, OK — was not injured, per the OHP report.

Ferrari and Rodriguez were returning from a youth wrestling event in Cushing Monday night when Ferrari’s 2019 Dodge Durango struck a 2007 Chevy pickup around 8:10 p.m. approximately three miles east of Perkins, Oklahoma.

According to the OHP report, Ferrari attempted to pass three vehicles while cresting a hill in a no-passing zone when he collided with the oncoming vehicle before overturning "an unknown amount of times." Vehicle speed was not included in the report.

John Smith, the wrestling coach, learned about the crash from OSU football assistant coach Kasey Dunn.

The Tulsa World confirmed Tuesday that the Cowboys’ offensive coordinator was among the first witnesses on the scene. Dunn happened to be in the area on State Highway 33 at the time of the crash and pulled Ferrari from the vehicle, which had caught fire, with help from another witness.