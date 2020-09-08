 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
OSU wrestler Daton Fix receives one-year sanction after testing positive for a prohibited substance
featured

OSU wrestler Daton Fix receives one-year sanction after testing positive for a prohibited substance

Only $5 for 5 months

The USADA announced Tuesday that Oklahoma State wrestler Daton Fix has received a one-year probation after testing positive for a prohibited substance.

A three-member panel of the American Arbitration Association (AAA) decided the sanction after Fix tested positive for ostarine.

“Ostarine is a Non-Specified Substance in the class of Anabolic Agents and is prohibited at all times under the USADA Protocol for Olympic and Paralympic Movement Testing, the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee National Anti-Doping Policies, and the United World Wrestling Anti-Doping Rules, all of which have adopted the World Anti-Doping Code and the World Anti-Doping Agency Prohibited List,” the statement said.

The panel concluded Fix drank from a water bottle his father prepared for himself and left in the family’s refrigerator. Fix drank out of the water bottle without knowing his father added ostarine to the mixture.

An athlete’s ineligibility may be reduced after using a prohibited substance if the violation was unintentional. The panel agreed Fix’s violation was unintentional and wasn’t meant to enhance his athletic performance. They gave Fix a three-year reduction on his sanction which resulted in one year of ineligibility.

Fix's year of ineligibility began Feb. 10, 2020.

Who are Oklahoma's four-time state wrestling champions?

Frank Bonner II

918-581-8387

frank.bonner@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: Frank_Bonner2

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Writer

I joined the Tulsa World as the Oklahoma State University sports writer in June 2019. I'm an Indiana native who attended graduate school at IUPUI after receiving my bachelor’s degree at Indiana University. Phone: 918-581-8387

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News