OSU wrestler Daton Fix accepts suspension, denies knowingly taking a banned substance

Oklahoma State wrestler Daton Fix, who was suspended for a year Tuesday for failing a drug test, denied knowingly taking a banned substance in a statement released by the school Wednesday.

Fix received a one-year sanction from a USADA panel for ingesting a prohibited substance. Fix told the panel he drank from a water bottle that had a supplemental mixture which included Ostarine. He said he didn’t know the mixture contained the prohibited substance. The panel agreed Fix ingested the substance unknowingly and cut his suspension from four years to one year.

Fix voluntarily submitted a polygraph test during the investigation.

“I would never knowingly take an illegal substance to improve my performance,” said Fix in the statement. “We have our resolution so now I can move forward with a clear goal to work toward. I’m thankful for the support of (OSU) Coach (John) Smith and everyone at Oklahoma State during this time and look forward to making them proud.”