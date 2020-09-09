 Skip to main content
OSU wrestler Daton Fix accepts suspension, denies knowingly taking a banned substance

OSU wrestler Daton Fix accepts suspension, denies knowingly taking a banned substance

Daton Fix

Oklahoma State’s Daton Fix warms up while head coach John Smith watches the video board before Fix’s wrestles Wyoming’s Montorie Bridges in the Big 12 wrestling championship match at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla. on Sunday, March 10, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

Oklahoma State wrestler Daton Fix, who was suspended for a year Tuesday for failing a drug test, denied knowingly taking a banned substance in a statement released by the school Wednesday.

Fix received a one-year sanction from a USADA panel for ingesting a prohibited substance. Fix told the panel he drank from a water bottle that had a supplemental mixture which included Ostarine. He said he didn’t know the mixture contained the prohibited substance. The panel agreed Fix ingested the substance unknowingly and cut his suspension from four years to one year.

Fix voluntarily submitted a polygraph test during the investigation.

“I would never knowingly take an illegal substance to improve my performance,” said Fix in the statement. “We have our resolution so now I can move forward with a clear goal to work toward. I’m thankful for the support of (OSU) Coach (John) Smith and everyone at Oklahoma State during this time and look forward to making them proud.”

Fix is suspended through Feb. 10, 2021. It is still possible he could compete for OSU this season and be eligible for the 2021 Big 12 and NCAA Championships, which are usually held in March. He could also still be eligible for the U.S. Olympic Trials that are usually held in April.

“I appreciate the panel’s thorough review of Daton’s case, which clearly showed he did not intentionally violate anti-doping rules,” Smith said in the statement. “I have known Daton since he was very young and I know that purposely taking a banned substance is not something he would do.”

Sports Writer

I joined the Tulsa World as the Oklahoma State University sports writer in June 2019. I'm an Indiana native who attended graduate school at IUPUI after receiving my bachelor’s degree at Indiana University. Phone: 918-581-8387

