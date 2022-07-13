OSU wrestler AJ Ferrari no longer on the team

Star wrestler AJ Ferrari is no longer a member of the Oklahoma State program, the university announced Wednesday afternoon.

No other details were released.

An emergency protective order against Ferrari, one of the most well-known college wrestlers, was issued last week in Payne County.

Ferrari was seemingly on his way to becoming one of the top wrestlers in Cowboys history, having won a national championship at 197 pounds as a freshman. His undefeated sophomore season ended abruptly when he was seriously injured in a car crash in January.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol report, Ferrari attempted to pass three vehicles in a no-passing zone on Oklahoma 33 near Perkins when the SUV he was driving collided with an oncoming pickup before overturning multiple times.

Ferrari was flown to a hospital after he sustained bruising and internal bleeding, according to a Facebook post from his father. His passenger, cross country and track runner Isai Rodriguez, also was hospitalized.