OSU wrestler AJ Ferrari accused of sexual assault, no longer on the team

AJ Ferrari, a college wrestling star who captured a national championship in 2021, is no longer a member of the Oklahoma State program, the university announced Wednesday afternoon.

No other details were released. An hour later, Stillwater police issued an alert saying Ferrari was a suspect in a sexual assault investigation stemming from a July 2 incident.

According to the alert, the case remains under investigation and the findings will be submitted to the Payne County District Attorney’s Office for consideration of filing charges.

Additionally, an emergency protective order against Ferrari was issued last week in Payne County. In the petition for the protective order obtained by the Tulsa World, the woman described herself as a family friend and said the incident occurred in her apartment.

She said Ferrari got on top of her and pinned her arms down, forcing her to kiss him and removing her clothes before masturbating and ejaculating on her.

"I told him to stop again and he said that I was strong and put up a good fight," she wrote in the petition. "I tried shoving him off of me and it didn’t work. ... I asked him to stop over and over."

Ferrari was seemingly on his way to becoming one of the top wrestlers in Cowboys history, having won a national championship at 197 pounds as a freshman. His undefeated sophomore season ended abruptly when he was seriously injured in a car crash in January.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol report, Ferrari attempted to pass three vehicles in a no-passing zone on Oklahoma 33 near Perkins when the SUV he was driving collided with an oncoming pickup before overturning multiple times and ultimately catching fire.

Ferrari was flown to a hospital after he sustained bruising and internal bleeding, according to a Facebook post from his father that night. His passenger, cross country and track runner Isai Rodriguez, also was hospitalized and a 56-year-old woman in another vehicle was not injured.

The athletes were on their way back to Stillwater after attending a youth wrestling event in Cushing.

“I didn’t see the vehicle until late last night,” OSU wrestling coach John Smith said the following day. “They’re lucky. Definitely somebody watching over those two, as well as the others that were involved in the wreck.”

Ferrari, a prized recruit in the 2020 class, comes from a wrestling family that moved to Stillwater after he arrived at OSU. Younger brother Anthony signed with the Cowboys last year but is not on the roster.