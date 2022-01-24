OSU wrestler A.J. Ferrari in "serious condition" with "not life-threatening" injuries after car accident Monday night

STILLWATER — AJ Ferrari, Oklahoma State's defending national champion at 197 pounds, was transported to OU Medical Center and is in "serious condition" following a car accident Monday night, an OU Medical Center spokesperson confirmed.

According to a release from OSU Athletics, Ferrari is responsive and his injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Ferrari and a passenger, later identified as OSU runner Isai Rodriguez, were involved in an accident around 8 p.m. Monday traveling back to Stillwater from a youth wrestling event in Cushing.

Per the release, Rodriguez is being treated for injuries that are not life-threatening. No other serious injuries were reported with the accident.

Ferrari was transported via helicopter to Oklahoma City's OU Medical Center. Late Monday night, his father, AJ Ferrari Sr., wrote on Facebook that Ferrari has fluid in his lungs, "affecting his oxygen levels", bruising and internal bleeding.

"If you saw the car and AJ, you would know this was a miracle," Ferrari Sr. wrote.

News of the accident became public around 8:30 p.m. Monday through a Facebook post from Ferrari Sr.