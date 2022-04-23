OSU wraps up spring football with two-hour session

STILLWATER — Although it wasn’t a traditional spring game, Oklahoma State conducted its spring finale in the form of a two-hour session that included a full-contact scrimmage and a seven-on-seven period.

“That’s the most work I’ve had to do in 18 years — structuring the spring finale, getting enough guys to finish up,” coach Mike Gundy said. “But we had a good day.

“We got a lot of plays in, got some good work. A lot of the young players that needed quality time on that field in front of a crowd got some quality work, so I felt like we had a great day.”

On a windy Saturday at Boone Pickens Stadium, an estimated 8,000 fans took advantage of the free opportunity to get a preview of the fall. It was equally valuable to the players, particularly those with less experience.

“There’s a live-crowd situation and you have to hone in on the game, so it’s actually beneficial for the young guys,” defensive end Tyler Lacy said. “You know the game plan. You know the assignments. You practice it all the time. Don’t be nervous. Just get out there and play. It’s just football.”

A lack of offensive line depth was the reasoning behind not having the usual spring game. Of the 14 players on the spring roster in the position group, only seven were available Saturday.

“We have to make up some ground in August in the scenarios that we didn’t get this spring without having really a second or third offensive line,” Gundy said. “We can account for that in our preparation in August. We’ll have 25 offensive linemen in August, so we’ll be able to practice three groups full speed.

“My right-offhand thinking is that we are going to have to get into more contact 11-on-11 a week earlier than we did this spring because of what we lost based on not having enough guys this spring.”

The offensive linemen who were available received extended practice time during the 15 spring sessions. Although it likely was challenging at the time, it will pay dividends when the season arrives.

“For those guys, it’s hard,” Gundy said. “They’re the 300-pounders; they’re the most non-athletic on the field and they’ve been getting more reps than all these skill guys that weigh 190 and can run around all day and it not affect them. There’s some toughness that’s instilled in them during this process that will pay off for them as it goes as we move forward.”

One of the highlight plays Saturday was a 30-yard catch by freshman Talyn Shettron on a perfectly thrown pass by backup quarterback Gunnar Gundy. Shettron later left with an injury but was expected to be fine.

“I’ve known Talyn since we were young playing basketball together,” wide receiver Jaden Bray said. “It’s great seeing my friend do those things out there. … I’m glad he’s here. I’m glad he made the switch from OU to come over to be a Cowboy.”

Garrett Rangel, a freshman quarterback, connected with CJ Tate for the first offensive score of the day. Tate, a walk-on who hasn’t recorded any stats in his previous two years in the program, had several other catches with the reserves.

“He’s made some plays,” Gundy said. “He’s been around here a couple of years and gets it and has had reps. He’s a good example of the quality reps that we were able to give the threes or the young kids the last two years all the way through.”

The defense, led by first-year coordinator Derek Mason, delivered a series of turnovers and big plays. Among them was a pick-six by cornerback Jabbar Muhammad on a pass thrown by starting quarterback Spencer Sanders.

“(Mason’s) doing a good job,” Gundy said. “We limited them what they could do today defensively based on where we’re at, so they were somewhat vanilla. His relationship with the staff is important and it’s good. His relationship with the players is important and it’s good.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.