OSU women's tennis players earn postseason awards

Oklahoma State’s women’s tennis team was recognized with the announcement of the 2022 Division I awards by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association on Tuesday.

Lisa Marie Rioux was named the Central Regional Senior Player of the Year, capping a season in which she also earned first-team all-Big 12 recognition in both singles and doubles play.

Additionally, Rioux teamed with Ayumi Miyamoto to extend OSU’s string of All-America selections. The doubles tandem finished the year with a 22-4 mark, including a run to the semifinal round of the NCAA Division I Women's Tennis Championship. The duo achieved All-America status in 2020 as well, and OSU has now had at least one player earn the honor each season since 2014.

OSU freshman Mhai Sawangkaew was also named the region's Rookie of the Year after reaching the NCAA round of 32 and tallying a 19-2 dual mark. Additionally, she was named the Big 12 Freshman of the Year and was also a first-team All-Big 12 selection.

The trio led OSU to a 20-6 mark and a run to the round of 16 at the NCAA Tournament.