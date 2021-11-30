OSU women's soccer places three on All-Region Teams

Oklahoma State’s Grace Yochum, Olyvia Dowell and Charmé Morgan each earned a spot on the United Soccer Coaches all-region team, it was announced Tuesday.

Yochum was a second-team selection, with Dowell and Morgan both earning third-team spots.

Yochum’s 2021 all-region selection is the third of her career, as she was a second-team honoree in 2019 and a third-teamer in 2020-21. The senior midfielder played in all 18 games for the Cowgirls this season and tied for the team lead with 6 goals, 15 points and two game-winning goals.

For Dowell, it’s her second consecutive year on the all-region team, as she was a second-team honoree in 2020-21. The junior forward/midfielder tied Yochum for the team lead with six goals, 15 points and two game-winning goals, while her 49 shots and 22 shots on goal were also tops on the team and helped her earn a spot on the All-Big 12 second team.

Morgan, a fifth-year senior defender, is a two-time All-Big 12 selection and scored one goal and two assists in 2021. She has started 86 career games and helped the Cowgirls win a pair of Big 12 titles. This is the third consecutive season in which Morgan has earned all-region honors from the United Soccer Coaches, as she was a second-team selection in 2019 and a third-team selection in 2020-21.