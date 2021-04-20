OSU women's golf team wins Big 12 title

THE WOODLANDS, Texas -- – The Oklahoma State women’s golf team won the 2021 Big 12 Championship in record-breaking fashion, capturing the program’s 24th conference championship and 10th title in the Big 12 era – four more than any other league foe.

The Cowgirls rewrote the Big 12 record books with blistering performances at The Club at Carlton Woods. OSU set new Big 12 Championship team records for the lowest 18-hole score (270), 36-hole score (549) and shattered the old 54-hole record by 26 strokes after carding the second lowest mark in school history at 34-under 830.

The Cowgirls took turns posting rounds for record books as well. One day after Isabella Fierro recorded the first 7-under 65 in Big 12 Championship history, fellow sophomore Maja Stark posted a 6-under 66 in the third round to earn runner-up honors.

Four Cowgirls finished inside the top-10, which marked just the fourth time that has ever happened in the event’s 24-year history. Fierro entered the final round tied for the lead, but a 2-over 74 dropped the All-American into a tie for sixth place. Still, her 7-under 209 is tied for the eighth-lowest score in the event’s history.

Oklahoma finished fourth with a 16-under 848. Hannah Screen led the Sooners, finishing tied for fourth.

The Cowgirls receive the Big 12's automatic big for the NCAA Championships and will learn their NCAA Regional destination at 1 p.m. April 28 during the NCAA Selection Show, which airs on the Golf Channel. The Sooners aren't guaranteed a spot, but entered the event ranked 32nd in the Golfstat poll and appear to be in line for a fourth-consecutive NCAA Regional appearance.