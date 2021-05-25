OSU women's golf headed to NCAA finals

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – The No. 3 seed Oklahoma State women’s golf team is one win away from the program’s first NCAA Championship.

The Cowgirls swept No. 2 seed and defending national champion Duke 5-0 Tuesday at Grayhawk Golf Club. OSU will face No. 4 Ole Miss for the title on Wednesday afternoon. The match will tee off at 3:35 p.m. and will be televised on Golf Channel.

A victory on Wednesday would be the first women’s NCAA team championship for Oklahoma State University.

OSU rode a dominating performance from Maja Stark, who sealed a 4&3 win over Gina Kim with a 10-foot birdie putt on No. 15. Stark, who is currently ranked No. 7 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings, notched five birdies on the day.

Rina Tatematsu clinched the match with her 3&2 win over Phoebe Brinker and celebrated with her teammates off the green at No. 16. The freshman also notched a 3&2 victory in her morning round and finished in a tie for 12th in the individual standings.

“It’s amazing, today was a really fun round,” Tatematsu said. “I just really enjoyed playing and being able to focus on the game.”

Isabella Fierro let out a roar as her 15-foot putt sank on No. 17 to seal her 2&1 victory over Erica Shepherd.